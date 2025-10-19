Joe Chalmers eager to regain the knack of scoring first at Caley Thistle

Joe Chalmers says Caley Thistle must find a way of hitting the front foot in games – after once again being forced to come from behind in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Kelty Hearts.

Inverness trailed by two goals after just 24 minutes against the Fifers, who are second bottom in League One, courtesy of Innes Murray’s double.

A lifeline from skipper Danny Devine shortly before half-time put the Highlanders back on track, before substitute Chanka Zimba levelled with a header nine minutes into the second half.

Inverness were unable to fashion a winner from heavy spells of pressure that followed, meaning they have taken one point from a possible six having lost 3-1 at Hamilton Accies in their last league outing.

Having come from behind to defeat League Two side Forfar Athletic 4-1 in the KDM Evolution Trophy in between those two matches, midfielder Chalmers is keen to break the habit of being jolted into action by their opponents striking first.

Chalmers, who returned for a second spell at Sarens PSG Stadium in the summer after leaving Dunfermline, said: “That’s the last three games in a row we have conceded the first goal.

It’s disappointing because one of the manager’s big things, week-in, week-out, is to make a fast start.

“It’s disappointing that something has happened against us before we’ve really got going. Clearly it is something we really need to address – and get back to scoring the first goal.

“We do have good character in the team, that’s one thing we have. No matter what happens against us we will keep pushing.

“We have got a strong bench as well with boys coming on and trying to make a difference, as we saw with Chanka coming on and scoring a good header.”

Chalmers believes draw was two points dropped

Chalmers disputed referee Jamie Wilkie’s award of the penalty against him for Kelty’s second goal, for a foul on midfielder Alexander Ferguson.

In spite of that, former Ross County player Chalmers was disappointed to lose goals so cheaply on an afternoon in which they were otherwise seldom troubled by their opponents.

He added: “Even coming back from 2-0 down, I still feel it’s two points dropped.

“It was a big home game, coming off the back of a disappointing result against Hamilton. We wanted to come out and get back on track, but it wasn’t to be.

“I don’t think we started too badly, but it was two moments where we switched off.

“One was a throw-in deep in their half and within 10 or 15 seconds it was in the net.

“For the second one we were a bit disorganised from a short corner, but I think the referee has given a pretty soft penalty against me.

“They were the two moments that put us on the backfoot, but apart from those two moments we were the better team and dominated the game. It was just a frustrating afternoon in the end.”

Caley Thistle focus now on Peterhead

Inverness will aim to return to winning ways when they make the trip to Peterhead on Saturday – albeit the Blue Toon will be buoyed by a stunning 3-0 victory over Queen of the South.

With Caley Jags remaining third, and three points off the summit, former League One title winner Chalmers insists his side cannot allow their frustrations to creep into the trip to Balmoor.

The 31-year-old added: “I can only draw on previous experiences when I was at Dunfermline in this league.

“We had quite a few of these results at home, but we managed to always bounce back or go on a run.

“We need to learn from it, and be better, but we cannot dwell on it at the same time.

“At the start of the week we will reflect on the game, put it to bed, and it will be full focus on Peterhead.”