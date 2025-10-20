Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher demands a big response for testing Peterhead clash after two-goal fightback against Kelty Hearts

Scott Kellacher says Caley Thistle must “take it on the chin” after drawing with Kelty Hearts as they shape up for Saturday’s trip to in-form Peterhead.

A brace from Innes Murray, one of which was a penalty, put League One’s second-bottom side Kelty two goals in front inside the first 25 minutes at the Sarens PSG Stadium.

Home skipper Danny Devine’s goal hauled third-placed ICT back into the game before half-time and striker Chanka Zimba netted his sixth goal in all competitions to secure a 2-2 draw.

Inverness had the best chances to win it, but the Fifers dug deep to depart with a point.

Front-runners Hamilton Accies and Stenhousemuir are now three points ahead of the Caley Jags at the top of the division after their respective 4-0 and 1-0 wins at Montrose and Cove Rangers.

Two weeks ago, and before their 4-1 KDM Evolution Trophy win at Forfar Athletic, Caley Thistle lost their second league game of the season, 3-1 against title rivals Hamilton, so it’s one point from their last two league matches.

ICT’s next opponents, Peterhead are now just one point behind them after their impressive 3-0 home victory over Queen of the South. This was the Blue Toon’s third successive league win.

‘Last year, that might have been a game we would have lost’ – Kellacher

Boss Kellacher admits his team have to take criticism for their poor opening half after showing the best form in League One so far this season, blasting through their initial five-point deduction for being in administration last year.

He said: “We had a good chat and we know the first half on Saturday was not good enough for what we’re trying to do this season. The first half was the poorest we have been.

“We know it’s not good enough, especially at home. We can’t afford to give teams a two-goal lead. It gave us a mountain to climb.

“The second half was better. We showed good character and worked hard to get the point, but overall we should be looking to win games like this at home. I thought we were the better team overall.

“But that wasn’t us, but we need to take it on the chin.

“We have taken the praise when it has come our way in terms of our performances, but after setting such high standards, that was certainly not there in the first half.

“Last year, that might have been a game we would have lost, so credit to the boys for working hard to get themselves back in the game.

“Our full focus is on Peterhead now. We need to be more clinical at both ends of the park.”

Midfielder Allan ‘getting up to speed’

Midfielder Paul Allan made only his second league start of the season at the weekend as he gets up to speed.

And Kellacher says the ex-Dunfermline man has a big role ahead this season.

He said: “Paul has not had the best of times of it of late. We tried to get him up to speed and he had a setback, so it was important to get 70 minutes into his legs on Saturday.

“He will be a big player for us, as everyone will be, and they all need to realise that not everyone will play every week.

“It’s important that when they do get a chance, they take it to help the team.”

Six-goal winger Luis Longstaff came off at half-time, and Kellacher confirmed it was mainly a precautionary move.

He added: “Luis got a dead leg, so he was really struggling to walk on it.

“We didn’t think it was worth taking the chance of putting him through that pain in case he did himself more damage.

“We made the change, and Chanka came on and did well giving us that focal point, and he took his goal well. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get that winner.”