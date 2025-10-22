Peterhead’s Flynn Duffy on the rise in League One a year after being let go amid Caley Thistle painful administration cuts

Flynn Duffy is flourishing at Peterhead a year after being a casualty of Caley Thistle’s administration nightmare.

The full-back is preparing to line up against Inverness in League One on Saturday, with the in-form Blue Toon protecting an 11-month unbeaten home league record and the chance to leapfrog their second-placed visitors.

As a result of a six-point SPFL point deduction due to breaching transfer embargo rules, Hamilton Accies today (Wednesday) fell from first to sixth position, leaving only Stenhousemuir clear of ICT at the top by three points.

Accies, who plan to appeal the decision, have also been fined £22,000.

Alloa Athletic and Peterhead are tucked level on 16 points, now just one point adrift of the Caley Jags.

Flynn, an academy graduate with his home-town team Dundee United, having been there since the age of nine, has spent two loan spells with Peterhead.

He also won a League Two title playing in midfield while on loan with Stirling Albion, had a short spell last year with ICT and a period with Championship side Airdrieonians.

He only made five appearances for Inverness due to suffering a punctured lung against Queen of the South in August 2024.

Two months later, one year ago, with the club fighting to stay in business, versatile Duffy was one of five players let go by the administrators as part of their cost-cutting moves.

Blue Toon goalkeeper Jack Newman was another freed by ICT that day, whilst on loan from Dundee United.

Duffy full of praise for Caley Thistle

Duffy feels being sidelined with injury while at Inverness might have been a factor in him being let go, but he retains nothing but good feeling for those at the Highland club.

The 22-year-old attack-minded left-back said: “The injury I suffered at Inverness was a shock. I had never felt pain or discomfort like that.

“To be told I had a punctured lung was alarming and unfortunately it turned out to be my last appearances for Inverness.

“The injury, I think, played its part in the club, or administrator’s decision, to release me. I have no bad blood there as I really enjoyed my short spell there.

“It’s a club filled with great people and talented players. I liked living in the city and it was just unfortunate that the circumstances were what they were.

“In another time, I could have had a really successful spell there, but I got a move to Airdrie soon after.

“When I left Dundee United, it was time for me to better my career. There are only so many loans you can go on before it is time to build your own career.

“I played with a lot of good players at Dundee United and made friends for life. I had a lot of great experiences and it definitely shaped me for going on to future clubs.”

‘This game will be more of a contest’

Peterhead’s last league loss on home soil was 17 fixtures ago when they lost 3-2 to Edinburgh City on November 16, 2024.

And Duffy, who has now played more than 100 professional games mostly in 90-minute displays, is confident the team will be more of a force than they were when they lost 2-0 at Inverness in the league two months ago.

He added: “Our home form is something we take great pride in. The managers (Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan) always say they want to make it a fortress, which we’ve done this season.

“Not many teams like to come to Balmoor, especially on a cold, windy day, but any promoted team should take pride in getting as many points as they can at home, as well as picking up points away from home.

“The game at Inverness in August was an early reality check to show us the standards required against full-time teams.

“We know what is now required, physically, tactically and mentally. It’s such a difficult and tight league.

“Inverness like to start games quickly and get at you, so we need to be prepared for that.

“We also want to take the game to them and show our qualities, which we didn’t do last time we played them.

“We will try to get our tactics right and win our physical battles.

“We’ll also give them respect, as they have got good footballers, although I do think it will be a different game this weekend. It will be much more of a contest this time.”