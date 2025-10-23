Peterhead v Caley Thistle preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Peterhead v Caley Thistle preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

It's fourth v second in League One on Saturday as in-form Blue Toon have the chance to leapfrog their north rivals and maintain their unbeaten 11-month home league form.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Scott Kellacher, left, and Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper.
Saturday’s League One showdown between Peterhead and Caley Thistle is sure to attract plenty of attention thanks to a shift in momentum.

The Blue Toon, last season’s League Two champions, are on a run of three successive league wins, the latest being a sweeping 3-0 result against Queen of the South last weekend.

Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown’s team are the division’s only unbeaten side at home this season and go into their north clash level on points with third-placed Alloa Athletic and just one point adrift of Inverness, who are second.

Both teams moved up one position on Wednesday after leaders Hamilton Accies were docked six points after being found guilty of breaching several transfer embargo rules by an independent SPFL disciplinary tribunal. 

Accies, who plan to appeal the decision, slipped down to sixth spot, with Stenhousemuir on their own in first place, three points ahead of Caley Thistle.

Inverness kicked off their second successive season in League One on -5 points as a result of being in administration 12 months ago.

A 3-1 loss against Accies a fortnight ago and then last weekend’s comeback 2-2 draw against Kelty Hearts have taken the shine off a brilliant start, with five successive league victories preceding that Hamilton loss.

Peterhead have not lost a Balmoor league fixture since Connor Young’s hat-trick secured a 3-2 Edinburgh City win in mid-November 2024.

The chance to overtake the title favourites after 11 matches is a big incentive for Peterhead, who have not beaten Inverness over seven competitive meetings.

However, in league and cups this season, Caley Thistle have won nine of their last 11 games, so that’s form for any opponent to be wary of.

What the managers say…

Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan: “Without blowing any trumpets, the team are doing really well. They’re really performing.

“We’ve just been promoted into a really difficult league and we’re not just surviving, we’re striving forward.

“As crazy as it sounds, we’re now looking at the top end of the table as opposed to the foot of the table.

“Credit to the players and to the board for supporting us. The whole club is moving in a positive direction, not just on the field.

Peterhead striker Kieran Shanks, left, tussles with Queen of the South's Jack Hannah in the SPFL League One match at Palmerston Park, Dumfries, on August 16, 2025.
Peterhead striker Kieran Shanks, left, tussles with Queen of the South’s Jack Hannah in a League One game at Palmerston earlier this season. Image: Dave Johnston.

“To have the chance after 11 games to be ahead of Caley Thistle is outstanding, with or without a five-point deduction (for ICT).

“It still means we’re ahead of six or seven other teams, some of which are full-time, or established in League One.”

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher: “We won 2-0 against Peterhead here earlier in the season, but I still felt there was not too much in it.

“It will be a really hard game at their place.

“All credit to them, but we will go there and look to win the game.

“If we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season, we have to win at hard places such as this.

“We like being on the road. Our fans always turn up in good numbers as well.

“But it’s always exciting to go to these places and try and get a win.

“We won’t underestimate Peterhead, especially with their home record.”

Team news

Peterhead have a few players with “question marks” over their fitness ahead of the game, but Seb Ross will miss out for sure, as will fellow midfielders Peter Pawlett and Cieran Dunne, who are longer-term absentees.

ICT winger Luis Longstaff came off at half-time due to a dead leg against Kelty last week, and he remains a doubt, while a few unspecified knocks within the squad will be assessed within the next two days.

Key battles

Both teams know their way to goal, with only Hamilton’s 22 goals better than ICT on 19 and Peterhead on 18, so it should be fascinating to see how they match up.

Inverness won 2-0 against the Blue Toon when they met in the Highland capital on August 9, with goals from David Wotherspoon and Liam Sole making the difference.

Former Aberdeen youth forward Kieran Shanks is his team’s top scorer, netting eight goals in 16 games overall, so the central defensive duo of Remi Savage and Danny Devine will be on alert for him in particular.

Chinka Zimba celebrates his equaliser against Kelty Hearts. Image: Jasperimage.

Another former Don, Max Barry, netted in recent narrow league wins for Peterhead, while Craig McGuffie and Jason Brown were on the scoresheet against Queen of the South.

Inverness have a range of scorers to test their opponents, but Chanka Zimba has joined Longstaff and Alfie Bavidge on six goals for the season after stepping off the bench to secure that point against Kelty.

Predicted line-ups

Peterhead (4-2-3-1): Newman, Goldie, Steele, Jason Brown, Duffy, McCarthy, Forrest, Barry, Smith, McGuffie, Shanks.

Caley Thistle (4-4-2): Munro, MacLeod, Devine, Savage, MacIntyre, Stewart, Chalmers, Wotherspoon, Sole, Longstaff, Bavidge.

The odds

Given their strong form overall, Inverness are the 4/7 favourites to win, with the home team 15/4 with mcbookie.com, and the draw priced at 31/10. Prices correct at the time of publishing.

Conversation