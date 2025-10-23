Peterhead v Caley Thistle preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Saturday’s League One showdown between Peterhead and Caley Thistle is sure to attract plenty of attention thanks to a shift in momentum.

The Blue Toon, last season’s League Two champions, are on a run of three successive league wins, the latest being a sweeping 3-0 result against Queen of the South last weekend.

Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown’s team are the division’s only unbeaten side at home this season and go into their north clash level on points with third-placed Alloa Athletic and just one point adrift of Inverness, who are second.

Both teams moved up one position on Wednesday after leaders Hamilton Accies were docked six points after being found guilty of breaching several transfer embargo rules by an independent SPFL disciplinary tribunal.

Accies, who plan to appeal the decision, slipped down to sixth spot, with Stenhousemuir on their own in first place, three points ahead of Caley Thistle.

Inverness kicked off their second successive season in League One on -5 points as a result of being in administration 12 months ago.

A 3-1 loss against Accies a fortnight ago and then last weekend’s comeback 2-2 draw against Kelty Hearts have taken the shine off a brilliant start, with five successive league victories preceding that Hamilton loss.

Peterhead have not lost a Balmoor league fixture since Connor Young’s hat-trick secured a 3-2 Edinburgh City win in mid-November 2024.

The chance to overtake the title favourites after 11 matches is a big incentive for Peterhead, who have not beaten Inverness over seven competitive meetings.

However, in league and cups this season, Caley Thistle have won nine of their last 11 games, so that’s form for any opponent to be wary of.

What the managers say…

Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan: “Without blowing any trumpets, the team are doing really well. They’re really performing.

“We’ve just been promoted into a really difficult league and we’re not just surviving, we’re striving forward.

“As crazy as it sounds, we’re now looking at the top end of the table as opposed to the foot of the table.

“Credit to the players and to the board for supporting us. The whole club is moving in a positive direction, not just on the field.

“To have the chance after 11 games to be ahead of Caley Thistle is outstanding, with or without a five-point deduction (for ICT).

“It still means we’re ahead of six or seven other teams, some of which are full-time, or established in League One.”

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher: “We won 2-0 against Peterhead here earlier in the season, but I still felt there was not too much in it.

“It will be a really hard game at their place.

“All credit to them, but we will go there and look to win the game.

“If we want to be where we want to be at the end of the season, we have to win at hard places such as this.

“We like being on the road. Our fans always turn up in good numbers as well.

“But it’s always exciting to go to these places and try and get a win.

“We won’t underestimate Peterhead, especially with their home record.”

Team news

Peterhead have a few players with “question marks” over their fitness ahead of the game, but Seb Ross will miss out for sure, as will fellow midfielders Peter Pawlett and Cieran Dunne, who are longer-term absentees.

ICT winger Luis Longstaff came off at half-time due to a dead leg against Kelty last week, and he remains a doubt, while a few unspecified knocks within the squad will be assessed within the next two days.

Key battles

Both teams know their way to goal, with only Hamilton’s 22 goals better than ICT on 19 and Peterhead on 18, so it should be fascinating to see how they match up.

Inverness won 2-0 against the Blue Toon when they met in the Highland capital on August 9, with goals from David Wotherspoon and Liam Sole making the difference.

Former Aberdeen youth forward Kieran Shanks is his team’s top scorer, netting eight goals in 16 games overall, so the central defensive duo of Remi Savage and Danny Devine will be on alert for him in particular.

Another former Don, Max Barry, netted in recent narrow league wins for Peterhead, while Craig McGuffie and Jason Brown were on the scoresheet against Queen of the South.

Inverness have a range of scorers to test their opponents, but Chanka Zimba has joined Longstaff and Alfie Bavidge on six goals for the season after stepping off the bench to secure that point against Kelty.

Predicted line-ups

Peterhead (4-2-3-1): Newman, Goldie, Steele, Jason Brown, Duffy, McCarthy, Forrest, Barry, Smith, McGuffie, Shanks.

Caley Thistle (4-4-2): Munro, MacLeod, Devine, Savage, MacIntyre, Stewart, Chalmers, Wotherspoon, Sole, Longstaff, Bavidge.

The odds

Given their strong form overall, Inverness are the 4/7 favourites to win, with the home team 15/4 with mcbookie.com, and the draw priced at 31/10. Prices correct at the time of publishing.