Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Liam Sole hails stormy victory at Peterhead to reduce the gap on League One leaders Stenhousemuir

Billy Mckay netted the only goal at the Balmoor Stadium, with on-loan Livingston winger Sole delighted to leave with a win by "digging deep" through wind, rain and sleet.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Liam Sole, right, takes on Peterhead defender Flynn Duffy in the SPFL League One match at Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead, on October 25, 2025.
Liam Sole, right, of Inverness, takes on Peterhead full-back Flynn Duffy. Image: Duncan Brown.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Winger Liam Sole was thrilled Caley Thistle came through a stormy match at Peterhead to land three precious League One points.

In bitterly cold conditions, with the rain, and even sleet, lashing down on the Balmoor Stadium, Billy Mckay scored his 125th Inverness goal, and seventh this season, to edge a contest against the Blue Toon, who had gone 11 months and 16 league games without a home loss.

The 1-0 victory moved ICT to within one point of leaders Stenhousemuir, who became sole leaders last week after Hamilton were docked six points due to transfer embargo rule breaches, a decision the Accies are appealing.

Versatile Sole, who is on loan from Premiership Livingston, was on the right flank for the match and he explained the testing north-east weather was a big factor in how the game played out.

‘It was never going to be pretty’ – Sole

He said: “These are the kind of results you look back on at the end of the season, the ones where you have to really dig it out.

“I think I speak for all the boys when I say that was probably one of the hardest conditions we’ve had to play in, with the strong winds and the pitch on the far side especially where the ball didn’t move much.

“We showed great character and got the goal. We really had to roll our sleeves up for this win.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker and assistant manager Billy Mckay in action against Peterhead in the SPFL League One match at Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead, on October 25, 2025. Billy Mckay scored the only goal of this game.
Caley Thistle’s match-winner, Billy Mckay. Image: Duncan Brown.

“It was never going to be a pretty game of football. We could see that from the conditions. You’ll get that this season. Not every game will be pretty.

“We’re a footballing side and we want to move the ball around, but we were brilliant to dig out a 1-0 win.”

Mackinnon picked out for his impact

Inverness boss Scott Kellacher rang the changes at Peterhead.

Luis Longstaff was out with a leg injury, but Oscar MacIntyre, David Wotherspoon and Alfie Bavidge began on the bench, with Mitchell Robertson, Adam Mackinnon, Billy Mckay and Chanka Zimba handed starts.

Sole explained how that worked in their favour.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Adam Mackinnon, right, is chased for the ball by Peterhead's Dylan Forrest in the SPFL League One match at Balmoor Stadium, Peterhead, on October 25, 2025.
Caley Thistle’s Adam Mackinnon, right, is pursued by Peterhead’s Dylan Forrest. Image: Duncan Brown.

He said: “The manager made a few changes on Saturday.

“Adam Mackinnon, for example, had a great game when he came in. He can pick the ball up in the little pockets and dictate play.

“Billy got his goal. He’s the record goalscorer for a reason. He is always in and around the box to pounce on any chances. ”

‘You have to play the conditions’

Sole was a menace for Peterhead, especially in the first half, but he feels the weather hampered his ability to hit peak form this time.

He added: “It was a game where I wasn’t able to get on the ball too much and take people on because of the conditions.

“Every game won’t be the same where I’m going to be able to beat players. Sometimes you have to play the conditions, play the game and what’s in front of you.

“All the boys were really good to get the win. Hopefully this Saturday, back at home against Montrose, the conditions can be better and I can start running at people and creating chances.”

Conversation