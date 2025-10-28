What Caley Thistle can expect from Scottish Cup opponents Tranent

Steven Hislop warns Caley Thistle that Tranent will fancy their chances of causing a Scottish Cup upset next month.

The former Inverness striker was assistant manager of Lowland League side Tranent, based in East Lothian, in 2022-2023.

A First Division title winner as a player with ICT in 2004, Hislop keeps a keen eye on the Highlanders, who have come through last year’s administration to now be targeting promotion from League One, sitting one point off the top right now.

Tranent are fourth in the Lowland League and earned their place in the third round with a 3-0 win over Dundee North End, with the tie to be played on the weekend of November 28-29.

‘If Inverness take their eyes off the ball, then it could be tricky’

So, what lies in store for Scott Kellacher’s team when they visit Foresters Park?

Hislop told The Press and Journal: “It’s certainly an interesting tie and one which might well be considered as a live TV match. For the neutral, it’s a cracker.

“Tranent will see it as a potential giant-killing chance. Inverness, up against one of the lower ranked teams, will see it as a good chance to progress.

“I’d imagine it will be a sell-out. The fans will be all around the pitch, closer than Inverness are used to in League One. It will be hostile and the locals will get right behind their team.

“If Inverness are professional on the day and their 11 players play to the maximum then they should win, but it’s not always as easy as that in the cup. If they take their eyes off the ball, then it could be tricky.

“It’s a bit of a trip into the unknown and Scott Kellacher will have to do his homework on them.

“In the league in the KDM Evolution Trophy, Inverness have conducted themselves well, by winning most of their games in both competitions.

“Along with Hamilton, I’d say they’re probably the favourites to win League One and I hope they do.

“They will want to get through and have the chance to get a money-spinning tie. It’s huge for the club, although they may want another lower league team if they get past Tranent.

“Every pound will be helpful, because Inverness will have to sign even better players if they return to the Championship, to ensure they can compete there.”

Tranent ‘will want to make headlines’

Tranent, who defeated Pollok 3-0 in the first round, have won 10 of their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Hislop underlined that the club dubbed “The Belters” cannot be taken lightly by the 2015 Scottish Cup winners.

He said: “Tranent will be one of the favourites to win the Lowland League.

“I know their manager Robbie (Horn) well and it’s a tough league. The top five or six teams could probably compete in the division above, League Two, so Tranent will believe they have a right good chance to cause an upset.

“Robbie will have Tranent fired up for this. If it’s a horrible day weather-wise, that can also make the game a bit of a leveller.

“This is a chance for Tranent to make headlines, having seen other Lowland League sides (Clydebank, Linlithgow Rose and Bonnyrigg Rose) do it, they will want to follow suit.

“It’s a tie I’ll get along to. It has all the makings of a great game.”

Tricky away tie for Ross County too

Hislop, meanwhile, believes Ross County, who he played for from 2001-2003, could be in for a testing time in their third round tie at Highland League hosts Banks o’ Dee.

The Aberdeen side, co-bossed by ex-Staggies midfielder Paul Lawson, are currently fourth in their division, and advanced into this stage of the cup thanks to a 4-0 victory over Fraserburgh.

Hislop knows County’s priority is to kick up from seventh place in the Championship to get into the promotion spots and accepts the draw could have been kinder to the Staggies.

He said: “The same applies to Ross County as applies to Inverness. They have a tough tie to get through with a view to getting a game against Celtic or Rangers, for example, to bring money into the club.

“It’s a horrible tie for Ross County and one they will have to be at their best for to get through.

“It’s not happened for Ross County this season, but it’s all about what happens at the end of the season. Time is on their side to get into the top four, but they need to keep winning.

“They dug out a good 3-2 win against Dunfermline on Saturday. They must just focus on themselves and try to climb that division before they look at the Scottish Cup tie at Banks o’ Dee.”