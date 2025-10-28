What Caley Thistle can expect from Scottish Cup opponents Tranent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

What Caley Thistle can expect from Scottish Cup opponents Tranent

The former Inverness forward and ex-Tranent assistant boss assesses the third-round Scottish Cup tie in East Lothian after draw pitched the clubs together for the first time.

Former Caley Thistle striker Steven Hislop.
Steven Hislop, who was assistant manager of Lowland League side Tranent.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Steven Hislop warns Caley Thistle that Tranent will fancy their chances of causing a Scottish Cup upset next month.

The former Inverness striker was assistant manager of Lowland League side Tranent, based in East Lothian, in 2022-2023.

A First Division title winner as a player with ICT in 2004, Hislop keeps a keen eye on the Highlanders, who have come through last year’s administration to now be targeting promotion from League One, sitting one point off the top right now.

Tranent are fourth in the Lowland League and earned their place in the third round with a 3-0 win over Dundee North End, with the tie to be played on the weekend of November 28-29.

‘If Inverness take their eyes off the ball, then it could be tricky’

So, what lies in store for Scott Kellacher’s team when they visit Foresters Park?

Hislop told The Press and Journal: “It’s certainly an interesting tie and one which might well be considered as a live TV match. For the neutral, it’s a cracker.

“Tranent will see it as a potential giant-killing chance. Inverness, up against one of the lower ranked teams, will see it as a good chance to progress.

“I’d imagine it will be a sell-out. The fans will be all around the pitch, closer than Inverness are used to in League One. It will be hostile and the locals will get right behind their team.

“If Inverness are professional on the day and their 11 players play to the maximum then they should win, but it’s not always as easy as that in the cup. If they take their eyes off the ball, then it could be tricky.

“It’s a bit of a trip into the unknown and Scott Kellacher will have to do his homework on them.

“In the league in the KDM Evolution Trophy, Inverness have conducted themselves well, by winning most of their games in both competitions.

“Along with Hamilton, I’d say they’re probably the favourites to win League One and I hope they do.

“They will want to get through and have the chance to get a money-spinning tie. It’s huge for the club, although they may want another lower league team if they get past Tranent.

“Every pound will be helpful, because Inverness will have to sign even better players if they return to the Championship, to ensure they can compete there.”

Tranent ‘will want to make headlines’

Tranent, who defeated Pollok 3-0 in the first round, have won 10 of their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Hislop underlined that the club dubbed “The Belters” cannot be taken lightly by the 2015 Scottish Cup winners. 

He said: “Tranent will be one of the favourites to win the Lowland League.

“I know their manager Robbie (Horn) well and it’s a tough league. The top five or six teams could probably compete in the division above, League Two, so Tranent will believe they have a right good chance to cause an upset.

Inverness manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Dave Johnston.

“Robbie will have Tranent fired up for this. If it’s a horrible day weather-wise, that can also make the game a bit of a leveller.

“This is a chance for Tranent to make headlines, having seen other Lowland League sides (Clydebank, Linlithgow Rose and Bonnyrigg Rose) do it, they will want to follow suit.

“It’s a tie I’ll get along to. It has all the makings of a great game.”

Tricky away tie for Ross County too

Hislop, meanwhile, believes Ross County, who he played for from 2001-2003, could be in for a testing time in their third round tie at Highland League hosts Banks o’ Dee.

The Aberdeen side, co-bossed by ex-Staggies midfielder Paul Lawson, are currently fourth in their division, and advanced into this stage of the cup thanks to a 4-0 victory over Fraserburgh.

Hislop knows County’s priority is to kick up from seventh place in the Championship to get into the promotion spots and accepts the draw could have been kinder to the Staggies.

He said: “The same applies to Ross County as applies to Inverness. They have a tough tie to get through with a view to getting a game against Celtic or Rangers, for example, to bring money into the club.

“It’s a horrible tie for Ross County and one they will have to be at their best for to get through.

“It’s not happened for Ross County this season, but it’s all about what happens at the end of the season. Time is on their side to get into the top four, but they need to keep winning.

“They dug out a good 3-2 win against Dunfermline on Saturday. They must just focus on themselves and try to climb that division before they look at the Scottish Cup tie at Banks o’ Dee.”

