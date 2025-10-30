Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher spells out key area for improvement as he sounds Montrose warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Scott Kellacher spells out key area for improvement as he sounds Montrose warning

Inverness have scored 49 goals in all competitions this season - but "life could be a lot easier" with even sharper finishing, says Kellacher.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher makes his point during a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Caley Thistle boss Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Scott Kellacher reckons his Caley Thistle title chasers have goals in their side from defence to attack – but he insists there is plenty more bite to come.

The Inverness head coach is gearing up for the League One clash against Montrose this Saturday, with his team just one point away from leaders Stenhousemuir.

They have scored 49 goals in the league, League Cup and Challenge Cup, with 13 more in the North of Scotland Cup.

Billy Mckay, who doubles as the assistant boss, leads the chart with seven goals after scoring in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Peterhead. 

Plenty of goals – but could be more

Kellacher, while happy to be hitting the net and winning most weeks, wants to see a better conversion rate.

He said: “I think we’ve scored around 50 goals this season in all competitions, and we’ve had 14 different scorers.

“If the strikers are having an off day, maybe a defender will come up with a goal that helps you out.

“It’s important we have goals in the team, whether it’s the back four, or from the middle of the park, or up front.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy Mckay with the ball at his feet during an KDM Evolution Trophy tie against Stirling Albion at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on September 5, 2025.
Inverness striker and assistant boss Billy Mckay is the team’s top scorer this season with seven goals. Image: Jasperimage.

“We’re always looking for improvement. In many games this year, we’ve had up to 30 attempts at goal. We know we have to score more.

“If we take our chances, life could be a lot easier for ourselves sometimes.

“That was the frustrating thing about the Kelty game (a 2-2 draw). We gave ourselves a mountain to climb by going 2-0 down.

“When we got two goals back to make it 2-2, I was quite confident we’d get a winner, but we didn’t.

“We will keep going and try to score as many chances as we can. We need to be really good in both boxes.”

Montrose will have ‘nothing to lose’

Stewart Petrie’s Montrose have just lost 3-1 against Stenhousemuir, 4-0 against Hamilton and then 3-0 at home to Cove Rangers, with the Links Park gaffer admitting Inverness away “isn’t a fixture I’d choose” next up.

However, Kellacher warns that the Links Park outfit will be extra determined to turn their form around in the Highlands.

He said: “When a team is not on the best of form, they will come up thinking they have nothing to lose.

“That’s when a team is at their most dangerous, when they are looking for a result to start a new run of form.

“All it takes is for them to come up here and win and then they go off on a run.

“It’s always hard to play Montrose. They’re a good side with several good players who can hurt you.

“We will have to be at our best to beat Montrose, as we try to be every week.”

Responding to expected setbacks

Inverness have won eight of their 11 league games, losing to leaders Stenny and Hamilton and drawing 2-2 with Kelty Hearts.

Finding a way to win at wind and rain-lashed Balmoor on Saturday really pleased the ICT boss.

He added: “I always said we would get setbacks along the way.

“I’d love to sit here, and every result is going to be great. That’s where it will test the mindset and mentality of the players, like after losing to Hamilton and we came back and drew with Kelty Hearts.

“We tried something different against Peterhead because of the conditions, even though I felt our goal came from the way we try to play.

“We rolled the sleeves up to win and it was good to see we have that side to us as well.”

