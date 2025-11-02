Scott Kellacher’s message after 1-0 victory against Montrose returns Caley Thistle to the top of League One

Scott Kellacher is warning his top-of-the-table Caley Thistle side that it is far tougher to stay at the summit than to reach it.

Chanka Zimba’s early second-half finish was enough to earn a valuable three points that took the Highlanders first in League One for the second time this season.

But having previously slipped from the perch after defeat to Hamilton Accies, Kellacher, while thrilled with his troops’ efforts, was quick to remind them of the scale of challenge ahead.

The Caley Jags boss said: “At half-time, somebody mentioned the Stenhousemuir score (losing 1-0 to Queen of the South at half-time, finished 1-1).

“I never usually get caught up in that, but I did say to them ‘listen, if you want to be top, you need to really go for it in the second half’.

“If you do, there’s a good chance you will be there tonight.

“They did it, and they deserved it as they all worked incredibly hard, but there’s a long way to go.

“There’s a difference between getting to the top of the league and staying there.

“Having that mindset and mentality to remain top of the league, that’s a different kettle of fish altogether.

“That’s something we’re trying to drive into them – it only gets harder.

“Teams want to beat you even more when you’re top of the table.

“All the other results today were great for us, but we need to make sure we stay focused on ourselves.”

‘We stood firm’ after goal – Kellacher

Kellacher saw away goalkeeper Harrison Sharp, the Dundee loanee, pull off several brilliant saves to keep the match close.

He said: “Very similar to last week, we got our goal, got in front.

“I thought we were good in the first half without really taking our chances. That’s the frustrating part.

“In the second half, we got off to a great start with the goal and tried to build on it. We’ve had more chances – some really good chances today where we could have made it easier for ourselves.

“But I have to give credit to the players. Everyone, subs included, put so much into the game.

“But when you leave it at 1-0 you know the opposition are going to have a wee go later on, and they did, but we stood firm.

“I’m absolutely over the moon.”

Allan struck woodwork in first half

A dominant first half proved fruitless for the hosts, with moments of sloppiness in among the positive play.

In the second minute, Paul Allan saw a curled free-kick tipped over the bar by Montrose keeper Harrison Sharp.

Sharp was exactly that again after five minutes when he got down superbly to push away a Liam Sole attempt from low inside his left-hand post.

From then on, while comfortably in control, Caley Jags were guilty of slackness in their passing and build-up play, culminating in a 19th minute Ewan Louden opportunity in front of goal.

As Louden went to finish from eight yards, home keeper Ross Munro was quick to shut him down with a timely block.

Allan was lively and hungry on the ball and after 28 minutes struck the top of the crossbar with a superb 20-yard strike.

Three minutes later, Zimba’s work on the left ended with a cross that Sole thumped towards the right side of the net, only for Sharp to pull off a spectacular diving save.

Sole would have one more flourish before half-time, tearing away on the left and slipping a lovely through pass to Zimba.

Unfortunately, the striker lost control at the vital moment as Sharp and an away defender closed in on him.

Zimba reacts to guide home winner

Caley Thistle came back out and carved a 49th minute lead.

Sustained passing and pressure were prelude to Mitchell Robertson powering a strike at goal from an angle out left and Zimba put a toe on it for a crucial touch to flummox keeper Sharp and find the net.

It was the former Cardiff City youth’s seventh of the season for ICT.

As the away side switched to Plan B and opened up, Lewis Gibson threatened but fired wide for the Angus men as the hour approached.

Louden also fired hard and low from 12 yards after 64 minutes, but Munro was again a safe pair of hands.

It was no longer quite so comfortable for the Highlanders, but they held firm and might have doubled the lead when a Luis Longstaff cross from deep right provided a free header for Celtic loanee Robertson.

The big defender nodded wide at the far post, but it mattered little as the points took the Caley Jags top.

Caley Thistle v Montrose ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-2-3-1): Munro 7; MacLeod 7, Savage 7, Devine 7, Robertson 7; Chalmers 7, Allan 8; Sole 7 (Longstaff 66), MacKinnon 7 (Stewart 66), Wotherspoon 7 (MacIntyre 87); Zimba 7 (Bavidge 74).

Subs not used: Ross (GK), Alonge, Clark, Thompson.

MONTROSE (3-5-2) : Sharp 8; Williamson 6 (Machado 80), Masson 6, Dillon 6; Freeman 6, Webster 6, Bertie 7, Stevenson 6 (Lyons 73), Steeves 6; Gibson 7 (Sandilands 73), Louden 7 (McClements 80).

Subs not used: Millar (GK), Waddell, May, Towler, Brown,

Referee: Sean Murdoch.

Man of the match: Paul Allan (ICT).