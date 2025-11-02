Caley Thistle confirm injury blow for record scorer Billy Mckay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle confirm injury blow for record scorer Billy Mckay

Head coach Scott Kellacher reacts to the news of evergreen striker and Inverness assistant boss Mckay facing several weeks out following a training ground injury.

By Alasdair Fraser
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Billy Mckay in action during an SPFL League One match between Dumbarton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Marbill Coaches Stadium Dumbarton,, on October 26, 2024,.
Caley Thistle striker and assistant boss Billy Mckay could be out for up to five weeks. Image: SNS Group.

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is facing up to five weeks out after tearing his hamstring.

The club record goalscorer, with 124 goals in 355 games in Inverness colours, received the bad news ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Montrose.

Now fulfilling the twin role of ICT assistant manager and player, Mckay’s absence could be keenly felt by manager Scott Kellacher.

The veteran has turned in strong performances this season, complementing the younger strikers with seven goals, including a vital winner at Peterhead on October 25.

Mckay is ‘hurting right now’ – boss

Chanka Zimba also has seven, while Luis Longstaff and Alfie Bavidge both have netted six.

Manager Kellacher said: “Billy is going to be out for four or five weeks with a grade two hamstring injury. It was an injury sustained in training.

“We got confirmation of that on Thursday, having already known he would miss the Montrose game.

“It’s a really bad one  for us, especially given his contribution so far this season.

Invernes Caledonian Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher speaking at a press conference at the Sarens PSG Stadium, Inverness, on August 28, 2025.
Inverness manager Scott Kellacher. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“He came on last week and scored a really important goal for us.

“Billy has played a massive part for us so far this season and will do so again when he returns.

“He is hurting right now, but he’s going to be a big player for us and will play his part throughout the season.”

Club legend Mckay, who is in his 10th season in total from three separate spells with Caley Jags, turned 37 on October 22.

