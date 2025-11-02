Caley Thistle confirm injury blow for record scorer Billy Mckay

Caley Thistle striker Billy Mckay is facing up to five weeks out after tearing his hamstring.

The club record goalscorer, with 124 goals in 355 games in Inverness colours, received the bad news ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Montrose.

Now fulfilling the twin role of ICT assistant manager and player, Mckay’s absence could be keenly felt by manager Scott Kellacher.

The veteran has turned in strong performances this season, complementing the younger strikers with seven goals, including a vital winner at Peterhead on October 25.

Mckay is ‘hurting right now’ – boss

Chanka Zimba also has seven, while Luis Longstaff and Alfie Bavidge both have netted six.

Manager Kellacher said: “Billy is going to be out for four or five weeks with a grade two hamstring injury. It was an injury sustained in training.

“We got confirmation of that on Thursday, having already known he would miss the Montrose game.

“It’s a really bad one for us, especially given his contribution so far this season.

“He came on last week and scored a really important goal for us.

“Billy has played a massive part for us so far this season and will do so again when he returns.

“He is hurting right now, but he’s going to be a big player for us and will play his part throughout the season.”

Club legend Mckay, who is in his 10th season in total from three separate spells with Caley Jags, turned 37 on October 22.