Cameron’s first senior goal sets Peterhead on path to victory

On-loan Dundee youngster Lyall Cameron shrugged off atrocious conditions at Broadwood to fire the Blue Toon on their way to a first win of the campaign.

The 18-year-old struck the opening goal early in the second half before skipper Scott Brown added a second on a day when the margin of victory could have been even greater.

Cameron said: “I came to Peterhead as I wanted to get minutes under my belt. I am doing that and scoring a goal is a great feeling as well.”

An early David Goodwillie header caused Joshua Rae all sorts of problems in the swirling wind but the Peterhead goalkeeper was eventually able to clutch the ball.

Steven Boyd opened up the home defence on nine minutes with a pass to Andrew McCarthy with referee Graham Grainger probably the only one in Broadwood who did not see a foul as the midfielder went tumbling in the box.

Cameron thought it was a spot-kick saying: “It was a stone-waller and the one later in the game was even stronger than that.”

Despite that disappointment, Peterhead started to get on top and Boyd darted forward ten minutes from the break and picked out Brown whose shot was well saved by David Mitchell.

Just before the break, Peterhead almost sneaked in front again when Brown sent the ball across the Clyde goalmouth with home defender Matthew Shiels nearly scoring an own goal.

The biggest scare of the afternoon for the visitors came two minutes into the second half when David Goodwillie looked to have been held at a corner but the referee was unimpressed again.

The opener came when Ryan Conroy fired a cross from the left wing to Cameron and he took a touch before darting away from his marker and drilling beyond Mitchell.

Cameron admits that the wind had him in two minds as he explained: “The ball was moving all over the place and I was not sure whether to hit it first time or take a touch. I took the touch, created space and then scored my first professional goal. I am delighted with that.”

Persistence from Boyd saw the striker rob a home defender and pick out Brown who sent a shot flashing into the net to double Peterhead’s lead with 19 minutes left.

It looked like Peterhead would get the chance to make it three when substitute Hashim Bakar’s cross was handled but again no penalty was awarded and Blue Blue Toon manager McInally said: “There could have been three penalties but overall it was a great win. We never gave Clyde time to settle while also playing some really good stuff.”