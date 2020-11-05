Trio set to boost Peterhead manager Jim McInally’s options ahead of Montrose trip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally could be handed a triple fitness boost ahead of three games in eight days.

The Blue Toon face Montrose in League One on Saturday with striker Ben Armour available again following a hamstring injury, midfielder Simon Ferry is also close to a return after a hamstring complaint and defender Gary MacKenzie may recover from an ankle problem in time to face the Gable Endies.

After this weekend’s trip to Links Park the Buchan side complete their League Cup campaign with Group C fixtures against Kelty Hearts on Tuesday and St Johnstone a week on Saturday.

McInally’s men could still progress to the last-16 of the League Cup having won their first two games against Dundee United and Brechin City last month.

Having the experienced duo of Ferry and MacKenzie available would aid that mission.

Ferry injured a hamstring in the opening league game of the season against Airdrieonians on October 17, while MacKenzie rolled an ankle in training last week.

McInally said: “Simon is doing well and Gary has done a lot of running which is a step forward.

“Simon definitely has a chance for the weekend and Gary hasn’t ruled himself out yet either because his ankle isn’t too bad.

“If we had them back it would be massive and it’s a big week for us as far as needing bodies with the three games. The experience of both of them is always welcome.

“Over the next week we won’t get ahead of ourselves it’s just about playing one game at a time and seeing what we can get.

“But there’s no doubt their experience is massive for us when they are available.”

Jim McInally after match versus Clyde https://t.co/i37uBWO8l9 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) November 1, 2020

Armour trained fully on Tuesday night and could return to Peterhead’s side at Montrose on Saturday.

The 22-year-old impressed in the victory over Dundee United in the League Cup last month before getting injured against Brechin and McInally is hoping for more performances like he produced at Tannadice.

Scotland’s longest serving manager added: “He had to come off against Brechin, but the Saturday before he was exceptional against Dundee United so we’ll just be looking for more of that from him.

“He’s changed his training slightly because he got himself that fit over lockdown that he was a little bit imbalanced with the muscle he’d put on.

“So it was just about trying to ensure he still has that mobility which is a big part of his game.

“He’s keen to listen Ben and takes on all the advice and hopefully that’s him back again and he can get a good run of games because when he’s fit he’s a real handful.”

After a spate of early season injuries things are improving for Peterhead, with midfielder Gary Fraser impressing on his return in last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Clyde.

Fraser was forced into a fortnight’s isolation after his partner tested positive for Covid-19.

McInally said: “It was good having him back and Gary was able to play probably what he think is his best position as a sitting midfielder.

“In general he was able to just sit and dictate things and he’s an intelligent footballer Gary. I think injuries affect everyone this season with smaller squads, players having been off for a long time and a tight fixture calendar.

“So I’m sure everyone will have spell of it and you just have to deal with it.”