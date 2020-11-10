Lyall Cameron eyeing Peterhead progression in the Betfred Cup ahead of Kelty Hearts clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lyall Cameron hopes Peterhead can cause an upset by progressing to the knockout stages of the League Cup.

The Blue Toon face Kelty Hearts at New Central Park tonight having won their first two Group C fixtures.

Victory against the Lowland League champions would put the Buchan outfit onto nine points.

If Jim McInally’s side can win and Dundee United fail to beat St Johnstone that would at the very least secure second spot in the section for Peterhead ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Saints at Balmoor.

Winning the group would guarantee progression, while the four best second-placed sides also reach the last-16, with nine points likely to be enough to secure one of those spots.

On-loan Dundee winger Cameron said: “They are a couple of huge games for us, we’ve got a chance to get through in the League Cup and potentially knock out a Premiership team.

“It will be a hard game against Kelty but if we can beat them it would give us a good chance of getting through and it would be great for the club.

“It’s good that the game is coming quickly after the Montrose defeat and it would be a great achievement if we could get out of the group.

“But all we’re focusing on at the moment is trying to get a result against Kelty.”

As a Dundee player who was deemed by city rivals United to not be good enough to make the grade Cameron admits it would be particularly sweet if the Blue Toon could edge out the Tangerines to progress.

The 18-year-old added: “After beating Dundee United at Tannadice (1-0) it would be good if we could pip them to get through.

“I started out at United but didn’t really get the chances I was hoping for there.

“I moved to Dundee and there was a coach called Steve Murray who just changed football for me and made me enjoy it again and I’ve just kept going and kept progressing to this point.

“I was about 12 or 13 when I went to Dundee and although I was only young I still feel I have a point to prove to United.

“It’s in the back of your mind that they didn’t approve of me or think I was good enough so getting on and playing against them was a good achievement for me and hopefully I can add end up playing and scoring against them for Dundee in the future.”

Cameron has started Peterhead’s last three games, although he was frustrated with his performance in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Montrose and is looking for improvements tonight.

© SNS Group

He said: “I wasn’t happy with how I played on Saturday, it didn’t quite happen for me but hopefully I can redeem myself against Kelty.

“It was a hard game at times because the ball was up in the air a lot and I’m not going to win many headers.

“But when I got the ball I didn’t use it as well as I think I can, but you have to keep trying to get on it and make something happen.

“You can’t shy away from the ball at any time even when it’s not going well so I had to keep going.

“I tried to keep getting on the ball and keep trying to be positive even though I wasn’t having the best game.”