Peterhead boss Jim McInally thinks team deserved draw after defeat against Montrose

Peterhead were edged out in a five-goal thriller at Links Park and manager Jim McInally felt they deserved something from the contest.

Ben Armour struck twice for the Blue Toon on his return from injury, with former Balmoor forward Russell McLean getting a brace for the Gable Endies.

Graham Webster’s penalty ultimately made the difference.

McInally said: “I’m just disappointed, I don’t think we deserved to win the game, but I felt a draw would’ve been a fair result.

“It was pleasing to have Ben back and he’s started scoring goals now, so hopefully he can keep that going for us.”

Something that riled McInally were attempts from the home dugout to influence referee Matthew MacDermid.

He said: “You hear managers and coaches constantly trying to get other players sent off.

“It got me angry at the end of the game and I took it out on some of the players in the dressing room because I hate listening to the constant shouting at referees.”

Montrose went close early on when Paul Watson headed an Iain Campbell corner against the left post, but it was the visitors who struck first on 11 minutes.

Alan Cook capitalised on a poor Campbell pass to feed Scott Brown inside the area. His shot was blocked by goalkeeper Aaron Lennox, but Armour was on hand to bundle home the rebound.

The Gable Endies equalised on 39 minutes with Chris Mochrie beating Ryan Conroy down the right with his low cross finished by McLean at the front post.

A minute into the second half Montrose led with Mochrie again crossing from the right. Jason Brown got a touch on the delivery, but it only teed up McLean to slot home.

Peterhead responded five minutes later with Campbell’s short back-pass seized upon by Armour, who rounded Lennox to score.

© Duncan Brown

The decisive moment came with 20 minutes left when Kyle Bailey tripped Craig Johnston before Webster converted from the spot to give the hosts the lead.

As the Blue Toon chased a leveller Brown was sent off after getting a second yellow card for a sliding challenge on Webster.

McInally said: “Jason’s first booking was a joke, Russell McLean ran into him and Jason got booked and then they scored off it, so he paid the price with the second booking.”