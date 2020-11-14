Simon Ferry says Peterhead have belief as they as look to stun another Premiership side in Betfred Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Simon Ferry insists Peterhead should be confident as they look to shock St Johnstone and reach the last-16 of the League Cup.

The Perth side visit Balmoor today in the final round of Group C fixtures.

For the Blue Toon a point would secure second spot in the section and could be enough to progress as one of the four best runners-up, while taking two or three points from the tie would see the Buchan side top the group.

After starting their League Cup campaign with a victory over Dundee United, midfielder Ferry says Peterhead believe they can upset another Premiership team.

The 32-year-old said: “We’ve got a good chance. We went to Dundee United and won the game and were probably the better team.

“We’ve got respect for St Johnstone because they’re a Premiership team with good players and guys that have had great careers.

“So we respect them, but we’ll be going out to win the game and, after beating Dundee United, all the boys should have confidence.

“We’ve not been beaten in this group, so that’s another reason to have confidence and it’s all to play for in the group and should make for a great game.

“It would be massive for us as a League One team if we could get through. We started our season a lot later than two Premiership teams, who are both comfortable in mid-table.

© SNS Group

“If we could get out of the group, it would be a great achievement. We’ve done well in this competition in my time here and got through once before.

“It would be great if we could do it again and fingers crossed we can go and do it.”

Peterhead have eight points from their three League Cup fixtures after defeating Kelty Hearts on penalties on Tuesday night.

They could have taken three points, but a mistake from goalkeeper Lenny Wilson allowed the Lowland League side to equalise.

Ferry added: “Lenny isn’t the first player to make an individual error in a game this season. They have been costing us in other games.

“They are the things we need to iron out because we’re not getting battered by teams, it’s just been individual errors that have cost us and, if we can put that right, I’m confident we can have a good season.”

Ferry made his return after almost a month out with a hamstring injury as a second half sub against Kelty.

© SNS Group

The former Swindon, Portsmouth and Dundee player is also a coach with Peterhead, but admits he prefers to be in the thick of the action rather than the technical area.

He said: “It’s great to be back, it’s been a while now about four weeks and it’s frustrating standing at the side.

“I’ve been doing a bit of coaching with the gaffer and Davie (Nicholls), but I’m only 32 and I still enjoy playing and still want to be playing.

“So it’s been frustrating, but hopefully that’s me back fit and I can get a run of games now.

“When you’re stuck on the side you do find thinking ‘I could be there or there if I was on.’

“It’s natural I think because you’re passionate about the game. You want the boys to do well and you know how good they are so sometimes it frustrates you when maybe they’re not quite showing it.

“If you’re on the side you can really see that sometimes, but that’s the same when I’m on the pitch, because I know how good we can be.

“But I’m confident we’re getting there. I don’t think we’ve played a team yet this year that have outplayed us. Kelty were probably the first to do that in the first half.”