Jim McInally praises commitment of Peterhead new boy Hashim Bakar

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has hailed the dedication of new recruit Hashim Bakar.

The attacker has signed for the Blue Toon having been training with them since pre-season.

The 26-year-old featured as a trialist in recent games against Clyde and Montrose, having also played in a friendly against Fraserburgh in pre-season during which he dislocated a shoulder.

Bakar – who is originally from Leicester, but is now based in the Glasgow area – has signed for the Buchan outfit as an amateur and came on as a sub in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Kelty Hearts in the League Cup.

Boss McInally, who previously tried to sign him in 2018, praised his commitment.

He said: “It’s pleasing to get the deal sorted out because of way things have been with injuries so far this season.

“We needed another body added to the squad and he’s been with us since pre-season.

“He dislocated his shoulder in the game against Fraserburgh, so we’ve rehabbed him through that and he trains well and works hard.

“We felt he would be a good addition to the squad because if you look somewhere else you don’t particularly know what you’ll get, but, because he’s been with us, we know what we’re getting.

“He gives us good pace and energy and when he gets a chance he can finish.

“Hashim can play in a few positions, but I think he is definitely best through the middle.

“He played up front with Isaac Layne in a friendly against Dundee and they were quite effective together.

© Darrell Benns/DCT MEDIA

“We tried to get him a couple of years ago, so I suppose it’s been a long time coming.

“Hashim is so determined to play football and play at the best level he can and it’s been costing him money and it’s admirable his love of the game.

“There’s not a lot of people who are willing to play as amateurs and Hashim’s shown great dedication, so we’re rewarding that a wee bit.”

McInally was given a further boost at Kelty as Steven Boyd and Simon Ferry both returned from hamstring injuries.

Attacker Boyd played the second half at New Central Park, while midfielder Ferry played the last half hour.

McInally added: “It’s a real boost that Steven is back and seeing him and Simon on the pitch at the end was great.

“Steven said he felt a wee bit tight by the end, but he didn’t look it, he was really sharp.

“It was good to get them on the park and at the end of the day we need our main players available.

“You watch Simon when he comes on and he takes the ball and makes other people take ball and play.”