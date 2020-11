Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee loanee Josh Mulligan will not be available for Peterhead until the new year, the club has revealed.

The 17-year-old attacker is expected to undergo surgery on an ankle injury this week.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally told the club website: “Josh was a big part of my plans for this season so it has been disappointing to be without him.

“Hopefully, we can get him back in January which means he has still a lot of the season left to gain a lot of experience with us.”