Peterhead boss Jim McInally lauds Kieran Freeman and Andy McCarthy for roles in makeshift defence against Dumbarton

Peterhead manager Jim McInally was delighted with the contribution of his makeshift defence after the Blue Toon ground out their first home League 1 victory.

Dumbarton were defeated by Ben Armour’s fifth-minute goal, but McInally’s men had to show their mettle, with on-loan Dundee United youngster Kieran Freeman, in particular, impressing at the centre of a patched-up backline.

McInally, who lost deputy defender Simon Ferry early to a hamstring injury, said: “I believe United don’t see Kieran as a centre-half, probably for no other reason than his height.

“But he has got a really big heart and loves defending – and that is a bit of a lost art in football now.

“Kieran has been fantastic and for someone so young to be such a key player for us says a lot for him. He has been a mainstay while everything has been going wrong around about us.

“I should also say Andy McCarthy has been one of our best midfield players, but we had to slot him into the right-back position.

“But we kept at it and finished the game well. We were not really under too much pressure.”

It was Peterhead’s quick start that ultimately made the difference. Armour was able to prod in the loose ball after McCarthy’s low cross from the right caused confusion for the visiting defence.

Dumbarton’s Ross Forbes twice tested Joshua Rae with free-kicks, neither of which really worried the home goalkeeper.

There was a scare for Peterhead, however, in the 34th minute when Adam Frizzell scampered clear down the left. His delivery should have been tucked away by Jamie Wilson, but he failed to cleanly connect.

Early in the second half, a swift Sons break saw Chris Hamilton slip in the pacey Sam Wardrop, whose low effort from a tight angle was saved by Rae.

Peterhead then spurned two good chances to double their lead. Ryan Conroy’s cross on the hour should have been volleyed in by Steven Boyd, who missed the target from eight yards, then, nine minutes later, substitute Derek Lyle sent a free diving header over the bar from Conroy’s corner.

Peterhead managed to contain their opponents for most of the second period, but there was almost a sting in the tail with a minute left. Robert Jones found fellow sub Denny Johnstone, but his 10-yard effort flew wide.