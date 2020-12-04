Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes his side can derail full-time Falkirk – if they cut out basic mistakes.

The Blue Toon face the League One leaders at the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

It’s the start of an important run of games for the Buchan outfit with East Fife visiting Balmoor next weekend before a trip to face Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Peterhead played Falkirk twice last term and were beaten 4-0 and 3-0 – McInally is looking for them to tighter defensively and far more competitive.

Having shown up well against Dundee United and St Johnstone in the League Cup, he is encouraged ahead of tomorrow’s fixture.

The SPFL’s longest-serving manager said: “There are big tests for us in the next three games, but they’re great games going to Falkirk and Firhill, great places to play.

“It’s a test again of how competitive we are because last season we went to Falkirk twice and both times I felt we were really poor, we lost goals early in the game and didn’t do well.

“So it’s a challenge this weekend and this season to see where we are and hopefully we can be more competitive than we were in those games last year.

“We’ve played Dundee United and St Johnstone and been really competitive so there’s no reason why we can’t be competitive in this game as long as we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot.

“At Falkirk last season and when we went to Raith Rovers, we conceded early goals and put ourselves on the back foot.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

“We need to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot like that again.

“If we can avoid doing that then we feel we are decent and can play well and get something out of the game.”

One thing which should help Peterhead in the search for defensive solidity is the return of experienced centre-back Gary MacKenzie.

The former Rangers, Dundee, MK Dons, Blackpool and St Mirren player has endured a stop-start opening to the campaign.

Concussion and an ankle knock kept MacKenzie on the sidelines, but he returned in the second half of last weekend’s defeat to Forfar.

McInally added: “Gary just needs a run of being able to train and play games, so, even if he’s a little bit short right now, getting him playing games will help him get fully fit.

“He’s really important to us with his height, physicality and communication.

“If we can get a good run of games out of Gary this season then it’s great for us, because when I watch him I feel he shouldn’t be playing for us because he could still be at a higher level, so hopefully we can keep him fit.

“Gary’s desperate to play and do well, so hopefully he gets a break now.”