Peterhead’s Lyall Cameron wants to make the most of attacking freedom

Lyall Cameron is relishing having the freedom to express himself with Peterhead.

The 18-year-old winger, who is loan from Dundee, has been an impressive performer for the Blue Toon in recent weeks and has netted three goals so far this season.

In Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Montrose at Balmoor, Cameron was once again a lively presence.

Buchan boss Jim McInally has encouraged the teenager to take players on and try to make things happen in the final third.

Cameron said: “I’m pleased to have that bit of freedom, the manager keeps wanting me to get on the ball and for my team-mates to try to get me on the ball.

“So I’m happy with that because I want to get at people and create chances and score goals.

“I’m enjoying playing for Peterhead and, the more I’m on the pitch, the more confident I feel and hopefully the better I play.”

Against the Gable Endies – particularly in the first period – Cameron tested their rearguard on a number of occasions.

Although he was pleased with that, Cameron felt he wasn’t as involved in proceedings after half-time.

He added: “I was quite happy with myself in the first half, but I was a bit quieter in the second half.

“I’m better when we are on top of the game and it was harder for me to get in the game when it’s competing for high balls or second balls because I’m not the biggest.

“I try my best in those areas, but I know I fell out of things in the second half.

“Montrose were more on top of us and we couldn’t get the ball down to play as much, which made it difficult for me.”

Peterhead’s point against Montrose made it three games unbeaten after victories over Partick Thistle and East Fife.

The Blue Toon felt they could have won the game and were disappointed with referee Graham Grainger’s decision to award the penalty, from which Montrose equalised, with Jason Brown penalised for allegedly hauling Russell McLean to the ground.

YOU BE THE REF!

Penalty… Yes or No? pic.twitter.com/FHUffgUUIk — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) December 23, 2020

The Buchan side also felt a first half Sean Dillon barge on Steven Boyd could have been given as a spot-kick.

Cameron said: “It was a bit frustrating to draw having been in front, but it’s not a bad point.

“Montrose are a good side and they’ve been on a decent run and the point keeps our run going with seven points out of nine.

“We would have liked to make it three wins on the trot, but it’s three unbeaten and hopefully we can keep that going in the new year and keep avoiding defeats.

“We’re making a bit of a habit of not getting a second goal and then having to hang on to a one-goal lead.

“Against Montrose, if we’d been able to get a second goal in the first half when we were on top, it would have put us in a stronger position.

“I did think we were unlucky with the penalty because I don’t think it was a penalty and I felt we should have had a second penalty in the first half.

“But it didn’t go our way, however, at the same time we can’t be too annoyed with a draw against a good team.”