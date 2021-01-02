Peterhead manager Jim McInally pleased to be reunited with Jordon Brown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is delighted to have Jordon Brown back at the club and he could face Cove Rangers today.

The 28-year-old has returned for a second stint with the Blue Toon after being released by Cove last month.

Midfielder Brown completed his move back to the Buchan side when the transfer window opened and could make the first appearance of his second spell at the Balmoral Stadium this afternoon.

Brown left Peterhead to join Cove in the summer of 2018 and McInally said: “I’m pleased to get him back because he was a player I didn’t want to lose.

“We’ll need to get him up to speed because he hasn’t played a lot this season.

“For a midfield player his goal return was very good in his first spell with us.

“If you take Scott Brown out of it we haven’t really got a goalscoring midfield player so Jordon brings that.

“He also brings experience and probably a bit more know-how than when he left.

“Jordon’s professionalism is top notch and you can’t beat having boys like him about.

“He’ll set a good example to some of the other players we’ve got and it’s just good to have him back.

“In terms of attitude I can’t fault Jordon, he’s a great boy and that was why I was disappointed to lose him.

“I understand why he left and he went to a team that was winning cups and leagues and winning every week.

“So he was part of that and up until this season he played a lot of games as well.

“The thing for me as well is that he’s coming back because he wants to come back and have a fair crack of the whip and he’ll get that because we know what he’s all about.

“We know exactly what we’re getting and that’s a good thing. I know in the last couple of years he’s spent more time in the gym bulking himself up and doing more running.

“He was never unfit before Jordon, but that work will make him even better and he’s at an age where he’s just reaching his peak and hopefully we can get the best out of him.”

Peterhead may also have a second new addition in the squad to face Cove with McInally keen to sign 22-year-old English winger Niah Payne who has been training with the Blue Toon in recent weeks.

Just three points separate Peterhead in sixth and fourth-placed Cove in the League One table.

The Aberdeen outfit won the first meeting between the sides 2-0 at Balmoor in October.

McInally, who watched Cove’s win over Forfar last weekend, believes his team has improved since then.

He said: “We know Cove are a good side, but we’re a decent side as well.

“I thought last time we gave a good account of ourselves without quite being where we wanted to be.

“We’re not at full strength this weekend either, but I do think we’re in a better place.

“I’ve got belief in our team and I feel we can compete. If we stay organised and defend well then we’re capable of scoring goals with the likes of Steven Boyd and Lyall Cameron.

“We’ve got good forward players, but we know we need to defend well because Cove are a great team going forward.

“They’ve got one of the best players in the league, in my opinion, in Mitch Megginson.

“And we know all about what Rory McAllister is capable of and we can’t switch off against him at any time.

“With those two up front we’ll need to defend well or we’ll be in trouble.”