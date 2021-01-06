Josh Rae growing in confidence as Peterhead’s number one goalkeeper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joshua Rae feels he is growing in confidence the longer he holds on to the Peterhead number one spot.

Rae has been manager Jim McInally’s go-to goalkeeper this season, despite being a new arrival in the summer.

Lenny Wilson had been the understudy to Greg Fleming last season and had the advantage of a season’s experience at Balmoor.

However the 20-year-old former Leeds United trainee, who turned out for Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh City last season, has made the spot his own between the posts.

He said: “I just take it a game at a time, do as well for the team as possible and play as many games as I can. I’m getting more confident every game and feel as though I’m getting better every game. Long may that continue.”

McInally has previously said he feels Rae is in the best place to develop his talent, as he gets more game-time under his belt.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Rae was between the posts again on Saturday for the defeat to Cove Rangers, with the stopper proud of how his side responded to the adversity of losing two men.

Simon Ferry and Steven Boyd were both sent off for the Blue Toon, as they went down to a goal from one of their former players in Rory McAllister.

He added: “It was difficult losing the early goal but I felt as though we were coming back into it. The red card hurt is but the boys dug in and we could have snatched something at the end. Getting two boys sent off doesn’t help but hopefully keep playing the way we are and we’ll pick up points.

“It was a cross at head-height, flicked on and looped over me. You just need to win the first header. It was a good ball in and a good header. Sometimes you just need to hold your hands up.”