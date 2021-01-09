Peterhead new boy Niah Payne wants to repay boss Jim McInally for chance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New signing Niah Payne is eager to repay Peterhead manager Jim McInally for the opportunity he has been given.

The attacker could make his Blue Toon debut in today’s Scottish Cup clash against Stenhousemuir at Balmoor, should the Buchan side’s pitch pass a morning pitch inspection.

The 22-year-old Englishman has been training with Peterhead in recent weeks and impressed McInally enough to earn a deal.

Payne, who hails from Leeds, has previously played for Yorkshire non-league sides Bridlington Town, Goole AFC and Shaw Lane AFC, having started his career with Bradford City.

The pandemic and the impact it has had on football has meant Payne has found opportunities at clubs hard to come by, but he is thankful Peterhead have given him a chance.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been given an opportunity with Peterhead.

“I’m pleased the gaffer has given me a chance and has liked what he’s seen of me when I’ve been training.

“I’ve been in Scotland for a little while trying to get an opportunity, but because of the whole Covid-19 situation it’s been hard to even get in training with clubs.

“With coronavirus and the way it has impacted on football, there are not as many opportunities on the go. For me, getting this chance in Scotland is a fresh start and it’s the perfect place to come to try to make a name for myself.

“Now I want to make sure I do well for the gaffer and for the club, because they’ve given me an opportunity that other people haven’t. I want to repay the gaffer for the chance he has given me.”

Although he does not know a huge amount about Scottish football, Payne hopes to make a positive start to his Peterhead career in the Scottish Cup against Stenhousemuir.

He says he can bring pace and trickery to the Blue Toon’s attack.

Payne added: “Hopefully I’ll be able to play in the Scottish Cup and make a positive start.

“I don’t know too much about Stenhousemuir. I’ve done a bit of research about teams in our league so I know a little bit about them, but not so much about Stenhousemuir.

“If I do play I’ll do as much as I can to help the team get a positive result.

“I’m quite pacy, skilful and I like to get shots off. I’m an attacker and I just want to cause defenders problems.

“I’m happy playing any position whether it’s out wide or through middle, or just off the striker.”

Peterhead boss McInally is facing a shortage of defensive options for the cup-tie.

Simon Ferry is suspended, Jason Brown is out having broken a bone in his hand and Gary MacKenzie is unlikely to be risked as he nears a return from a thigh problem, although Kyle Bailey is set to return from a foot injury.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Further forward, Steven Boyd is available as the suspension he incurred getting sent off against Cove Rangers last weekend only applies in the league.

Isaac Layne could return from a knee issue and fellow strikers Ben Armour (hamstring) and Derek Lyle (calf) may also be available.