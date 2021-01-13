Dundee recall Lyall Cameron from Peterhead loan spell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee have recalled winger Lyall Cameron from his loan spell at Peterhead.

The 18-year-old had scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Blue Toon after joining on a season-long loan in October.

But the Dens Park club have confirmed they have recalled Cameron and defender Sam Fisher, who was on loan at Forfar.

The Scottish Football Association board announced on Monday that in the interest of public health and with an increase of Covid-19 cases across the country, football below Championship level would be suspended for three weeks.

A statement released by Dundee read: “The club can confirm that Lyall Cameron and Sam Fisher have both been recalled from their loan spells.

“Both players have been on loan in League One with Lyall spending time at Peterhead while Sam was with Forfar.

“Lyall made his debut for The Blue Toon in the Betfred Cup victory over Dundee United at Tannadice and went on the play a total of 15 times for them, scoring three times.

“Sam also made his debut in the Betfred Cup, against Hibernian. The central defender made nine appearances for Forfar.

“We would like to thank both clubs for their cooperation and their work with the players in the recent months.”