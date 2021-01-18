Lyall Cameron would be open to Peterhead return having ‘loved’ loan stint

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lyall Cameron says he would be keen to return to Peterhead if the opportunity arose.

The winger has spent the first half of the season on loan to the Blue Toon from Dundee.

However, following the shutdown of football in Scotland below the Championship Cameron has been recalled by the Dens Park side.

The 18-year-old impressed during his time at Balmoor, making 15 appearances and netting three goals, and he earned plenty of praise from manager Jim McInally.

Reflecting on the loan spell, Cameron said: “I’ve absolutely loved my time with Peterhead, everyone’s been brilliant with me from the boys, to the staff to the people behind the scenes.

“It’s just such a well-run, tight-knit club where everyone gets on and I’ve enjoyed being part of it.

“Getting the chance to play football at adult level and at a good level has been really good for me.

“If the league restarts and the chance was there to go back to Peterhead it would definitely be something I’d be willing to do because I’ve loved my time there and it’s a great club.”

It is not yet know when the lower leagues may return to action.

They have been suspended until the end of this month at least, but a decision on when they can resume will depend on the Covid-19 situation across the country.

The window for lower league clubs to sign players on loan runs until the end of February and if the opportunity arose Cameron would be happy to return to Peterhead.

He added: “We don’t know what will happen with the lower leagues with the way things are in the world.

“The first time it was initially three weeks, but then it ended up becoming six months.

“We’ll just have to see what happens, thankfully I’m able to go back to Dundee and hopefully I can get some minutes under my belt.

“If Peterhead and the lower leagues do restart I’d definitely be keen to go back, but we’ll have to see what happens at the end of the three weeks because it’s difficult to tell.”

As a young player trying to develop into a first-team player with Dundee, Cameron has found his stint with Peterhead to be a valuable learning experience.

He hopes to take what he’s picked up playing in League One can help him push for a place in James McPake’s side.

Cameron said: “I feel completely different going back to Dundee and trying to get game time compared with before.

“I feel like I know the game a lot better, even though I only played 15 games.

“But I feel like I learned a lot and I know I still have a lot to learn and a lot I can work on.

“But I’m going to do that at Dundee and try to get some game time.

“There’s a lot of good teams and managers in League One and it’s not a massive jump to the Championship I don’t think because League One is a really good league.

“If I get an opportunity at Dundee hopefully I can take what I’ve been doing into the Championship.”