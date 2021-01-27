Peterhead’s Josh Rae set for emergency loan move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead goalkeeper Josh Rae is set to join Queen of the South on an emergency loan.

It is understood the 20-year-old is to join the Championship side on a short-term deal with football in Scotland below the second tier still suspended.

Rae, a former Leeds and Celtic youth player, has impressed for the Blue Toon this season before lower league football was shutdown indefinitely on January 11.

Clubs below the second tier yet to receive any indication of when they may be able to resume.

As a result joining the Doonhamers on an emergency loan will give Rae the chance to train full-time and potentially play matches in the Championship, while Peterhead remain in cold storage.