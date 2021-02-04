Jordon Brown eager to make the most of second Peterhead chance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jordon Brown is determined to repay the faith of Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

The midfielder returned for a second spell with the Blue Toon at the beginning of last month after leaving Cove Rangers in December.

Brown was only able to play one game for the Buchan outfit before the suspension of football below the Championship was brought in.

Having left Cove, Brown was grateful that McInally wanted to take him back to Balmoor – where he played between 2013 and 2018.

When football lower league football does return, the 28-year-old is eager to make the most of his opportunity at Peterhead under a manager he knows well.

Brown said: “I think it’s absolutely massive knowing the manager as well as I do and him knowing me as well.

“I learned a lot in the two-and-a-half years I had at Cove.

“The trust he has shown in me means a lot, because, when I spoke to him after leaving Cove, it was a no-brainer to go back to Peterhead.

“It’s the value you feel from that, it takes good performances on the pitch to gather confidence, and you need good performances to stay in any team.

© SNS Group

“But I’ve got a great relationship with Jim and, when you’ve spent five years with him, you build that up.

“He’s a great guy to know and a great guy to talk to and he’s a great guy to play for, his man-management is probably one of his strongest things.

“It’s not just Jim, Davie (Nicholls assistant manager) is still there and so are all the people behind the scenes at the club as well.

“I went to the Montrose game after leaving Cove and the welcome I got from everyone was great and it makes me even more determined to do well for these people.

“As cliched as it sounds, Peterhead feels like a home club to me because it was my first one outside of full-time football and the first time I felt properly part of a first-team squad.

“A few things have changed over the years, but having the manager still there is great and I want to try to repay his faith.”

When things do resume, Brown hopes his experience and versatility can be an asset for Peterhead.

Over the years, the former Aberdeen player has shown himself to be adept in a variety of positions in midfield or further forward.

Brown is also one of the more experienced players in Blue Toon squad and feels he is reaching his peak.

He said: “Hopefully I can offer a bit more experience than I did previously because I’m 28 now and at an age where I feel I’m coming towards my peak.

“It’s quite amazing really that only Jason (Brown, his brother), Simon Ferry and Scott Brown are still here from the last time I was at the club, but, apart from a couple of guys, we’ve got a young squad.

© DCT Media

“But there’s a lot of quality and the young loan players were really good. Kieran Freeman and Lyall Cameron both really impressed me when I saw them.

“Hopefully, with my versatility, it can help the team, because I’m happy playing anywhere from middle to front, so hopefully I can chip in with some goals and help us pick up some good results.”