Jim McInally wants answers after lower league suspension extended

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager Jim McInally wants an explanation as to why the Premiership and Championship can continue but the lower leagues can’t restart.

Football in Scotland below the second tier will remain suspended until at least March 1 following talks between the SFA and Scottish Government.

League One and Two clubs had hoped to be able to resume training next week and playing games on March 2 after submitting a return to playing document to the SFA which proposed beefing up their current protocols.

The third and fourth tier clubs’ proposals included weekly Covid-19 testing for personnel – like the Premiership and Championship – individual travel to training and games and no visiting directors at games.

Despite the lengths League One and Two clubs were prepared to go to, it hasn’t been enough to be allowed to restart and Peterhead manager McInally wants to know why.

He said: “Having read the announcement I think somebody should be asking the Scottish Government why the Premiership and Championship are allowed to keep playing.

“I think the Scottish Government need to come out and explain why they are allowing football to continue in the top two divisions.

© SNS Group

“The League One and Two clubs submitted their proposal and if that’s not enough to get us started again then what is?

“That’s why the question needs to be asked as to why the Premiership and Championship are allowed to continue. Is it because they’re testing?

“If it is because they’re testing why can they not let everybody test and play? It doesn’t sit well with me at all.

“The decision making doesn’t seem to add up. I think the SFA and SPFL have let the clubs down massively, but it’s not the first time it’s happened.

“At the end of the day as long as the big teams are all right that’s all that matters to them.

“It never ceases to amaze you what happens in Scottish football, it’s just a shambles.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“It’s unbelievable and it’s needs somebody to explain it, but nobody will put their head up and explain it.

“If the explanation is because they (the Premiership and Championship) are testing then they should have given Leagues One and Two the chance to test.

“It’s this bias towards the big teams that is there and will never go away in Scottish football.”

Unless there was a significant extension to the season it’s hard to see how the 27-game League One and Two campaigns could now be completed.

Even if the season was reduced to 18 fixtures finishing the season in May could still prove problematic.

Blue Toon boss McInally added: “I don’t think there’s much choice beyond null and void now. If March 1 is the next update you’re not going to be playing before the 14th realistically and before you know it you’d be into April and May, so it wouldn’t be possible.

“Even if it was cut to 18 games, it would still be struggle, but at the end of the day they (the SFA and SPFL) will do what suits them and what suits the bigger clubs.”