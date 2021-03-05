Peterhead: Kieran Freeman set to return on loan from Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kieran Freeman will return to Peterhead on loan from Dundee United when League One resumes.

The former Southampton full-back spent the first half of the season on loan at Balmoor, prior to the season being curtailed in January.

He made 14 appearances for Jim McInally’s side in this campaign and had impressed during his stint at Balmoor. Freeman also played three times in the Premiership.

McInally told the Peterhead website: “We started talking about this as soon as the news about the leagues restarting was mentioned. I am delighted that Dundee United have confirmed that Kieran can return as he was excellent in the first half of this campaign.

“As well as being a really good technical player he has a real appetite for coming out on top in his individual battles which is great to see.”

The League One and Two clubs put forward a proposal to return on March 20, with a reduced 22-game season.