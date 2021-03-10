Kieran Freeman returning to Peterhead with a sense of purpose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kieran Freeman feels he has unfinished business as he returns for a second loan spell with Peterhead.

The Dundee United defender impressed for the Blue Toon in League One during the first half the campaign.

But when football below the Championship was suspended in January the 20-year-old was recalled to Tannadice.

He did know what the rest of this season may hold, but with Leagues One and Two set to resume a week on Saturday and the Scottish Cup to also be played Freeman has been allowed to return to Balmoor.

With Peterhead currently seventh in League One he’s keen to help them move up the table as well hoping to progress in the Scottish Cup.

Freeman said: “There’s plenty to play for, we definitely need to pick up a few more wins in the league.

“I can look back on three or four of the draws or losses and think they are games we probably should have won.

“It’s all very well saying that, but we need to get results and then we can look at the league table and be happy about where we are.

“It’s good that the Scottish Cup is going to be played as well and we’ve got the game against Stenhousemuir with the chance to play Kilmarnock which would be something everyone would look forward to.

“I do feel I’ve got unfinished business because the way it was in January if I hadn’t been coming back it would have felt like half a job done.

“I wanted to see it through with Peterhead and I want to help the club finish the season well and end up in a good league position and potentially have a run in the cup.

“If we can do that then it will have been a successful loan spell for both parties.”

Freeman admits he wasn’t sure what would happen when the lower leagues were shutdown by the SFA in January.

He added: “When the lower leagues were stopped I don’t think anyone knew what was going to happen.

“It was getting to the point where it looked like there might not be a resumption to the lower leagues.

“So I was thankful when the lower leagues got the greenlight to go back and Jim McInally wanted to take me back to Peterhead and the gaffer at Dundee United said I could go back until the end of the season.

“I was really happy about that and hopefully we can do well.”

Freeman felt he learned a great deal during his first stint with Peterhead.

He made 14 appearances for the Blue Toon during the first half of the campaign and enjoyed featuring regularly under boss Jim McInally.

Reflecting on the experience gained already at Balmoor he said: “Playing under a manager on a regular basis was good because it’s not quite the same as when you play at youth level under a coach.

“Playing against men and playing proper senior football was something I enjoyed as well.

“In my few years at Southampton (August 2016-January 2020) because of my two knee injuries I didn’t end up playing much football so I’m happy to be able to play regularly now.

“I also got to play a few different positions with Peterhead which I also felt helped me.”