Loanee Danny Strachan hopes to rack up competitive minutes during time at Peterhead

Youngster Danny Strachan hopes to use his Peterhead loan spell to rack up competitive minutes.

The former Aberdeen academy player, 18, who previously trained with the Blue Toon in 2019 after leaving the Dons, has joined on loan from Championship Dundee.

A right-back, he made his debut when coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 win over Airdrieonians on Saturday.

North-east-raised Strachan says the loan came about quickly, with Peterhead receiving high praise from Lyall Cameron – who was on loan at Balmoor from Dundee before the latest Covid shutdown.

Strachan said: “Basically I was just looking to get out on loan once League One and League Two restarted. The coaches at Dundee thought it would be best for me to get out and try to get some games under my belt.

“They contacted Peterhead last week, I trained on Tuesday night at Montrose, then got the paperwork sorted on Friday and was in the squad for Saturday.

“I spoke to Lyall Cameron about the club and he was saying he really enjoyed his time here, it was a great bunch of lads and a good club.

“I’m from here as well, so know what it’s all about.”

Strachan is desperate to play games at a crucial moment in his development, adding: “I left Aberdeen two years ago this summer, went for a couple of weeks at Dundee and was offered a full-time contract and I’ve been there ever since.

“I’ve been in and around the first team this year and played in a couple of pre-season friendlies, then I’ve been on bench for a good many competitive games, but haven’t made my competitive debut yet.

“Playing competitive games in a competitive league was my aim this season and it didn’t happen in the first half of the season. I was looking to get out, but then I picked up an injury.

“So hopefully I can get as many games between now and the end of the season under my belt.”

In a few short days, Strachan has been impressed by his new team-mates, who – despite months out of action and absences through injury and suspension – picked up three points against full-time opponents.

The full-back said: “It was a good standard and good to be out there, having not played competitive football in so long.

“We obviously held on for a big three points.

“When I came in for training, for being away, the tempo was really high and the ball was popping about quickly, which was good.”

Next up for Peterhead is tonight’s Scottish Cup clash with League Two Stenhousemuir at Balmoor, with the winner earning a crack at Premiership Kilmarnock.

Strachan said: “It would be massive for the club to get through that and then you’re playing one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“You want to test yourself against the best, so that’s the aim – get the win and move on to Kilmarnock.”