Peterhead boss Jim McInally says players’ efforts could not be questioned in Scottish Cup loss to Stenhousemuir

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admitted his side missed the influence of captain Scott Brown as they exited the Scottish Cup against Stenhousemuir.

Mark McGuigan grabbed the only goal of the game at Balmoor after 18 minutes as the Blue Toon missed out on the chance to host Kilmarnock in the third round.

Captain Scott Brown limped off with a hamstring injury five minutes after the goal on a frustrating night for McInally’s side against their League Two opponents.

The Blue Toon boss said: “Scott felt his hamstring and we probably should have left him out, but Jordon Brown was on the bench with a tight hamstring and we didn’t have a lot of options.

“It was a disappointing game.

“It’s a poor result and we conceded a poor goal.

“Our goalkeeper didn’t make many mistakes, but he spilled that one and it cost us.

“I felt we were flat in the first half, although we had some good chances from set pieces.

“In the first half they played with more enthusiasm than us. We showed more in the second half but we lacked that bit of quality.

“We weren’t clinical enough when we were near the box.

“Their goalkeeper made a very good save from Ben Armour and I can’t fault the players for their efforts.

“It will take a couple of weeks to ask for more from them in terms of performance, but I can’t ask for any more from them in terms of effort as they gave us everything they have got.”

Peterhead, who returned to action on Saturday with a 1-0 home win against Airdrieonians, made a positive start with Andrew McDonald going close on his first start with a back-heeled attempt that was hacked clear by Creag Little.

The hosts passed up an even better chance five minutes later when a Ryan Conroy corner found the unmarked Kyle Bailey, but he nodded wide.

They were made to pay as the Warriors broke the deadlock when McGuigan lashed home the rebound after Joshua Rae had kept out Ryan Blair’s low drive.

Peterhead’s best chance for an equaliser came when Armour showed great pace to break clear only to be denied by a superb save by on-loan Hibernian goalkeeper Patrick Martin.

Kieran Freeman and Danny Strachan both went close late on as time ran out on the Blue Toon.