Peterhead defender Jason Brown hopes to develop fruitful partnership with new Blue Toon arrival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown hopes to develop a fruitful partnership with new arrival Andy McDonald.

The former Elgin City player made his debut for the Blue Toon during Tuesday’s 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat against Stenhousemuir.

McDonald joined Jim McInally’s side from West of Scotland League outfit St Cadoc’s in January, the day before football below the Championship was suspended due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases across the country.

Having had to wait for his chance to pull on a Peterhead shirt, Brown was impressed by the 22-year-old’s contribution.

He said: “It was good to have Andy alongside me making his debut.

“I thought we both defended quite well at times as Stenhousemuir have some good players up front.

“Hopefully we can develop a good partnership.

“It was a poor goal we conceded, but they didn’t have too many chances apart from that.

“We grew into the game in the second half.

“On a different night, we could have scored a couple of goals.

“We take the positives from the match.

“It was only our second game back. We aren’t going to be at our best just yet, but the boys gave their all.

“It is another 90 minutes, so hopefully it does us well.”

Brown felt the Blue Toon paid for a slow start against Stenny and was disappointed to miss out on the chance to welcome Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock to Balmoor in the third round next weekend.

He said: “It was very frustrating.

“Our first half performance wasn’t good enough, but we were the better team in the second half.

“We deserved a goal, so it was disappointing.

“The chance to play Kilmarnock at home was a big incentive for us.

“It just didn’t fall for us in the box and their goalkeeper made a few good saves.

“It was one of those nights.

“We have got a lot of games coming up and can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves.

“We just have to rectify it on Saturday.”

© DCT Media

Peterhead returned to League One action last weekend with a 1-0 home win against Airdrieonians and Brown hopes they can build on that victory and bounce back from their Scottish Cup setback at Dumbarton this afternoon.

He added: “Dumbarton will be another tough game.

“Every game in this league is tough.

“We know the threats they will cause us.

“We will prepare well this week and look forward to Saturday.

“Beating Airdrieonians puts us right in amongst it.

“We want to build on that with another positive result, so we can look up the league rather than down.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead utility player Alan Cook, who can play in defence, midfield or in attack, is to undergo a scan on a troublesome knee injury.

Peterhead boss McInally said: “Alan’s knee problem has not eased since it has happened and we are not keen for him to do any kind of training until it gets checked out fully.

“He will go for a scan and we will take things from there, but he will missing for a few weeks at least.

“That is really disappointing news as his adaptability would have been very useful when we are playing so many games.”