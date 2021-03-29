Something went wrong - please try again later.

This game always had the feel of being decided by a mistake or a moment of magic.

And Peterhead’s matchwinner Ben Armour described his strike to defeat Dumbarton 1-0 as the best goal of his career.

The striker’s fine finish eight minutes into the second half was enough for the Blue Toon to make it two wins out of two in League One after returning to action following a two-month shutdown.

Armour, 22, who also netted winners against Dumbarton in the previous two meetings of the sides, said: “The last two I’ve scored against Dumbarton were tap-ins so I’d take that one over them.

“In my professional career that’s definitely the best goal I’ve scored – as soon as I hit it I knew it was in the net.

“It was great to win and if you win a couple of games you can find yourself moving up three or four positions.

“So if we can put a few more wins together then we’ll be right up there hopefully.”

Injury issues

Armour has been hampered by hamstring injuries this season, but when he has been clear of injury he’s impressed at the head of Peterhead’s attack, netting four goals in 10 appearances.

He hopes his injury issues are behind him and added: “I’m hopefully over the problems now. I think the break did me good in terms of having eight weeks off to try to strengthen them (hamstrings) back up again.

“I said this the last time, but I hope it’s behind me now.

“I definitely feel better. I think it’s been a mental battle with myself as well.

“Playing against Airdrie for half an hour last week and then coming on against Stenhousemuir I was thinking about it when I was running about.

“But speaking to the boys about it that’s something that you get over gradually and Saturday was the best I’ve felt for a wee while so hopefully that’s me over it.”

© SNS Group

The most promising moment of the first period at The Rock came on 42 minutes when Armour crossed from the left and Kieran Freeman bundled the ball onto the right post from close range.

But eight minutes into the second half the Blue Toon made the breakthrough.

Hamish Ritchie’s switch from right to left found Armour and from the left angle of the box he curled a superb shot into the right corner.

Despite some late Dumbarton pressure visiting goalkeeper Josh Rae was never seriously tested.

Peterhead are upto fifth in the table, just two points behind Cove in second, boss Jim McInally said: and “I’m delighted to win.

“The pitch was a bit fiery and it was a second ball game, it was about getting on the seconds and trying to turn them.

“I thought we deserved to win. It’s a brilliant goal from Ben and I was delighted with that.”