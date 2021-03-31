Game of frustration for Jim McInally as Clyde brush aside Peterhead at Balmoor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead endured an evening of frustration as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Clyde at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon enjoyed the bulk of possession during an uneventful first half but struggled to test Clyde goalkeeper David Mitchell.

The visitors upped the tempo after the break with substitute Craig Howie blasting the Bully Wee in front just after the hour mark before Ross Cunningham doubled the advantage with a cool finish.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally said: “Sometimes in football it isn’t that healthy to have that much of the ball as it isn’t easy to just play through teams when they set up like that.

“We just needed a break or a bit of quality, but it never materialised.

“Football is about winning. Having possession and playing pretty football sometimes doesn’t win you anything.

“Up until they scored we were dominating without looking like scoring. We were deflated after that and it gave them another extra spring in their step. We never recovered from that.”

The hosts made one alteration from the side that defeated Dumbarton 1-0 at the weekend, with Steven Boyd stepping in to replace Niah Payne.

The Blue Toon were without Isaac Layne following his loan move to Dumbarton, while former Dundee United and Aberdeen forward David Goodwillie was absent for the Bully Wee.

Peterhead made an encouraging start and Ryan Conroy almost grabbed the opener with a sweetly-struck free kick from 25 yards that was tipped around the post by Mitchell.

Steven Boyd tried his luck from range soon after, but the former Hamilton attacker’s shot on the turn flew over the crossbar.

Some great build-up play from the hosts culminated in Boyd picking out Keiran Freeman at the back post, but his effort flew back across goal and was eventually scrambled clear.

Clyde boss Danny Lennon made a change at the break with Howie replacing midfielder Jack Thomson as his side looked for a foothold in the game after being second best for much of the first half.

Boyd and Ritchie looked Peterhead’s most likely route to a goal, but Clyde grew in confidence as the game wore on.

The visitors opened the scoring thanks to a thunderous strike from substitute Howie that fizzed into the top corner with Blue Toon goalkeeper Josh Rae helpless.

It got worse for the Balmoor side after 73 minutes when Cunningham beat Andy McDonald to an Ally Love cross before calmly rounding Rae and slotting home into an empty net.

The home side tried to respond with Blue Toon substitute Derek Lyle unlucky to see his downward header bounce back off the post as time ticked down.