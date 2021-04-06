Peterhead draw with Forfar after late Loons equaliser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead were hit with a late sucker-punch in their 1-1 draw with struggling Forfar Athletic.

The Blue Toon dominated proceedings and were ahead courtesy of Hamish Ritchie’s goal.

But they were made to pay for missed opportunities with Martin Scott equalising for the side sitting bottom of League One in the closing stages.

Early Blue Toon dominance

Peterhead were unchanged from the side which lost 2-0 to Clyde last Tuesday and they started impressively.

Ben Armour could have put them in front after a minute. The striker was played in down the left by Simon Ferry, but shot tamely at goalkeeper Marc McCallum.

Soon after McCallum tipped over Ryan Conroy’s strike from 35 yards.

Then Scott Brown tested McCallum twice in quick succession. First he had a drive from 20 yards parried wide following a Conroy corner.

Minutes later the Blue Toon captain side-stepped Gary Irvine on the edge of the area following neat build-up play down the right, but again McCallum was equal to the effort.

Steven Boyd was next to go close on 13 minutes. Brown and Conroy had combined well down the left flank, but Boyd slashed a left-footed shot wide from eight yards.

Soon after Armour had a flick towards goal blocked following another good delivery from Conroy.

Forfar did grow into the game as the first half wore on, but it was Peterhead who looked slicker and more threatening in possession.

Midfielder Ferry, playing just in front of the defence, saw plenty of the ball and dictated the tempo for most of the first half.

Before the interval Andrew McDonald worked keeper McCallum with a powerful drive from long range and Armour also stung the stopper’s palms with a curling effort.

However, would Peterhead be made to pay for their failure to convert any of their first half chances?

Deadlock broken by Ritchie

Forfar manager Stuart Malcolm made two changes at half-time in an attempt to alter the flow of the contest.

Former Ross County and Cove Rangers forward Martin Scott and Graeme Holmes replaced Grant Anderson and Scott Shepherd.

But it was Peterhead who started brightly enough with Boyd sending a shot narrowly over from the edge of the box.

The Blue Toon made their pressure play on the hour mark with Hamish Ritchie breaking the deadlock.

A Conroy free-kick was cleared back to the left back and when he lifted the ball back into the Loons’ penalty area on-loan Inverurie Locos midfielder Ritchie beat the offside trap and fired first time beyond McCallum from 10 yards.

Five minutes later Ritchie dragged another shot wide from the right side of the area after a spritely counter-attack from Boyd and Brown.

Then Ritchie teed up substitute Niah Payne moments later, but he scuffed wide from a promising position.

On 83 minutes Boyd could have sealed victory but McCallum saved his penalty after Holmes had tripped Brown in the box.

And the Blue Toon were made to pay three minutes later when Scott’s header from BJ Coll’s left-wing cross deemed to have crossed the line despite Josh Rae’s best efforts to claw it away.