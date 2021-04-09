Jason Brown backs Peterhead to get back on winning trail in League One

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jason Brown insists wins will come for Peterhead if they keep turning in good performances.

After returning to action with League One victories against Airdrieonians and Dumbarton the Blue Toon have since lost to Clyde and drawn with Forfar.

Their performance in the latter game at Station Park was impressive, but the Buchan side were punished for missing chances by Martin Scott’s late equaliser.

Tomorrow Peterhead take on Partick Thistle at Balmoor and Brown believes if they perform in a similar manner it can lead to victory.

The defender, 24, said: “If we can play like that I think we’ve got a good chance against Partick and against anyone we play really.

“I thought defensively we didn’t give Forfar much, they only had one shot on target which unfortunately was the goal.

“But overall I thought we defended well and didn’t give them a sniff really.

“Going forward I thought we did well and created a lot of chances, on another night we could have scored three or four in the first half.

“It wasn’t to be and we’re frustrated about that, but we’re keeping our heads up because we know it was a good performance and if we keep that up we’ll get good results as well.”

Although he was disappointed not to leave Station Park with three points on Tuesday night Brown believes Peterhead need to take the positives from the display.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle player added: “Overall it was disappointing against Forfar, but I think we have to take the positives from it.

“I thought we were different class for the whole 90 minutes really and didn’t really give Forfar a sniff.

“But it’s what can happen in football. We missed a chance at one end and then they get a half chance which they managed to scramble in.

“It’s really frustrating, but we have to take the positives because we were really good.

“If we can continue that level of performance from now until the end of the season we’ll win more than we lose.”

Peterhead remain seventh in League One. They are two points adrift of the promotion play-offs and seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Brown is optimistic that the Blue Toon can challenge for a place in the top four in their final seven games this term.

Tomorrow’s opponents Partick are also in the play-off hunt, sitting fifth, but only a point ahead of Peterhead.

Brown said: “Not a lot changed on Tuesday in terms of the table with the way the results went.

“We are still looking up the table and performances like Tuesday’s show there’s nobody we should fear.

“We’ve got another big game on Saturday and if we play like that again we’ve got a great chance and hopefully come the end of the season we can be there or thereabouts when it comes to the play-offs.”