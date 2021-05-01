Peterhead defeated at home by relegated Forfar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead’s run of three successive victories came to an end as they lost 2-1 to Forfar Athletic at Balmoor.

The Loons – who have been relegated from League One despite their victory – prevailed courtesy of Daniel Strachan’s own goal and a blunder from goalkeeper Josh Rae which allowed Scott Shepherd to net.

Captain Scott Brown scored for the Buchan side, who remain seventh in the table.

Jim McInally made six changes to the side which defeated East Fife on Thursday.

Rae returned in goal while Jason Brown, Simon Ferry, Hamish Ritchie, Steven Boyd and Niah Payne were also restored to the side.

Andrew McDonald was suspended and Lenny Wilson, Jordon Brown, Derryn Kesson, Derek Lyle and Ben Armour dropped to the bench.

First half

Boyd was first to threaten with a neat spin and shot from 25 yards which drifted just wide.

Shortly after the home side went close again with Kieran Freeman’s driven cross from the left volleyed just beyond the left post by Ritchie.

At the other end Peterhead gave away a cheap corner when Rae failed to control Jason Brown’s fiery back-pass and from Daniel Scally’s delivery Grant Anderson’s flicked header was tipped over by Rae.

Boyd had the next effort on 25 minutes but it was easy for Forfar goalkeeper Marc McCallum to catch.

Three minutes later Shepherd hit the right post for the Loons with a powerful drive after Kyle Bailey’s stumble allowed the attacker to collect possession and let fly.

At the other end Peterhead captain Scott Brown had a free-kick from long range parried clear by McCallum.

Second half

After a scrappy start to the second period Forfar took the lead on 56 minutes – but it was a terrible goal to lose from Peterhead’s perspective.

A long ball downfield wasn’t dealt with by, goalkeeper Rae could have come to claim it, but he hesitated and was in no man’s land and Strachan sliced his attempted clearance and it looped over Rae and into the net via the underside of the bar.

In response Kieran Freeman almost bundled home an equaliser on 62 minutes from Boyd’s cross from the right, but McCallum did well to adjust and grasp the effort.

But two minutes later Peterhead did equalise courtesy of a moment of magic from skipper Scott Brown.

Boyd rolled a free-kick on the right flank short to Ferry who in turn found Brown and he curled a superb right-footed shot into the top right corner.

Minutes later sub Jordon Brown almost put the home side ahead, but his head from Payne’s cross drifted just wide.

Forfar regained the lead with 12 minutes remaining and once again Rae was fault for Peterhead.

There looked to be little danger when Jason Brown headed the ball back to his goalkeeper, but somehow Rae failed to gather and it left Shepherd with a tap-in to make it 2-1.

Although the Blue Toon couldn’t muster a second equaliser one plus was the return of Alan Cook off the bench in the closing stages. The winger hadn’t featured since the lower leagues resumed in March because of a knee problem.