Jim McInally says cheap concessions cost Peterhead victory against Forfar

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said conceding two poor goals cost them against Forfar Athletic.

The Blue Toon’s run of three straight wins came to an end with a 2-1 defeat against the Loons, who were relegated from League One despite leaving Balmoor with three points.

Daniel Strachan’s own goal had been cancelled out by Scott Brown, but a mistake from goalkeeper Josh Rae gifted Scott Shepherd the chance to net the winner.

McInally said: “I’m disappointed with the result, but when you concede two goals of that nature it’s hard.

“We conceded a terrible goal on Thursday night (3-1 win against East Fife), but we responded well.

“But you can’t keep coming back from goals like that. I thought we started the second half well and we were on the front foot and dominating the game.

“The first goal is totally bizarre, we get back into it with a brilliant goal and look like we would kick on and win.

“I must confess I haven’t seen the second goal because as far as I was concerned the passage of play was over and I was shouting at someone about the next bit of play.

“I can’t comment on something I’ve not seen, but I’ve heard it was a bad mistake.

“You can’t dwell on it too much because you can’t legislate for the two goals we conceded.”

Having secured their League One status with Thursday’s win against East Fife, McInally felt his side didn’t play with the same edge.

He added: “In the first half I thought we fought away well, but it was like us against East Fife.

“We were highly motivated against East Fife to close that door towards the relegation play-off.

“And we still gave everything against Forfar, but maybe the wee edge wasn’t there and Forfar had that edge because they were trying to stay up.

“I’ve got no complaints with the attitude because the players kept going.”

In the first period Steven Boyd and Hamish Ritchie went close with early efforts for the home side.

At the other end Shepherd hit the right post with an angled drive after Kyle Bailey had stumbled.

Forfar took the lead on 56 minutes when Strachan sliced a clearance over the head of goalkeeper Rae – who was caught in no man’s land between coming to gather and staying on his line – and into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Kieran Freeman almost bundled in an equaliser from Boyd’s cross, but on 64 minutes Peterhead did restore parity.

Boyd played a short free-kick from the right flank to Simon Ferry who in turn teed up Scott Brown to curl into the top right corner from 25 yards.

At that stage the Blue Toon looked the more likely victors, but a mistake from Rae with 12 minutes left cost them.

There appeared to be little danger when Jason Brown headed back to his goalkeeper, but Rae fumbled when attempting to gather which left Shepherd with a tap-in.