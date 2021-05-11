Attacker Ben Armour to exit Peterhead after two seasons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Striker Ben Armour is leaving Peterhead after two seasons at Balmoor.

After netting two goals in 24 appearances during his first season with the Blue Toon, the 23-year-old bagged four goals in 17 games this campaign.

However, hamstring problems have hampered Armour at various points this term.

Of his 17 appearances this season the former Morton player made 11 starts, however, he only started one of the Buchan outfit’s final seven games.

As he starts building a squad for next season, Peterhead manager Jim McInally has decided to let Armour move on, but did praise the contribution he has made over the past two years.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “It’s been a bit stop-start for Ben and we’ve decided to let him go.

“Ben’s shown playing for us that can do a very good job for somebody and he scored some crucial goals for us.

“When he was fully fit, he was such a handful to play against.

“We’re giving him the opportunity to get something closer to home where he can get himself back to that level again.

“When Ben came to us, he hadn’t really played much first-team football.

“But he was always somebody I thought was a handful of a player. He’s got very good attributes in terms of holding the ball up and his running power.

“It’s just been fitness problems that have stopped him getting there, but if he can get himself back up to that level I’m sure there will be teams out there who will take him.”