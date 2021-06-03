Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland goalscorer Kevin Nisbet has agreed to sign and donate his shirt from the Netherlands friendly for auction to help pay for former team-mate Gary Fraser’s surgery.

Fraser’s club Peterhead are crowdfunding for an operation for the midfielder, who has dislocated his kneecap for a second time.

The operation and rehab is expected to cost between £5,000 and £7,500, with any extra money raised to go to mental health charity Back Onside, which counts former Blue Toon midfielder David Cox as a patron.

The fund has been swelled by a £2,500 donation from West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan, taking it well over the £4,000 mark.

Nisbet has added to the growing lot of donated items, following his first goal for the Scotland national team against the Dutch on Wednesday night.

Nisbet and Fraser were team-mates at Firhill for four years, between 2014 and 2018, before going their separate ways later that summer.

Fraser moved on to Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath, joining Peterhead in 2019.

Hibernian striker Nisbet moved to Raith Rovers in 2018, with 29 goals in 34 games earning him a switch to Dunfermline. A prolific season for the Pars saw him move to the capital and push into the Scotland setup.

Also up for auction, which will run until June 18, is manager Jim McInally’s shirt from the second leg of the 1987 Uefa Cup final, where Dundee United played Gothenburg, and Simon Ferry’s Swindon Town League Two winners’ jersey.

Tony Watt has also donated his strip from Motherwell’s final game of the season against Ross County, while Charlie Adam has agreed to send one of the tops he wore during Dundee’s Championship promotion-winning season.

In addition to the auction, the players will be climbing Ben Lomond on Saturday.

Any surplus funds will go to Back Onside, where Cox is a patron. He played under McInally for Peterhead between 2013 and 2015 and was most recently with Albion Rovers.

To donate to Gary Fraser’s fundraising drive click here or to place a bid on one of the items, email peterheadfcplayers@gmail.com.