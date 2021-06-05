Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser made a splash on the club’s fundraising day for his knee operation – by stripping off and going for a swim in Loch Lomond.

The Blue Toon squad were in the area to climb Ben Lomond as part of an effort to crowd-fund an operation for the 26-year-old, who dislocated his kneecap for a second time.

During an interview with Sky Sports (see below) Fraser thanked his team-mates for their help before stripping down to his underwear and running into the loch with Balmoor player-coach Simon Ferry watching on.

🏊 Gary Fraser strips off for a swim!

🚐 @siferry8 reveals how the team got lost! A hilarious interview that you won't want to miss as the @pfcofficial duo explain why the squad are climbing up Ben Lomond. Good luck to all involved!👏⛰️ pic.twitter.com/6JonNUuARu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 5, 2021

Including rehab, the costs of Fraser’s op are expected to be between £5,000 and £7,500.

Any extra money raised is going to mental health charity Back Onside, of which ex-Blue Toon player David Cox as a patron.

West Ham United joint-chairman David Sullivan donated £2,500 to the fund while an accompanying auction has attracted items such as Blue Toon manager Jim McInally’s shirt from Dundee United’s 1987 Uefa Cup final game and Ferry’s league-winning Swindon Town jersey.

© DCT Media

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet – a former team-mate of Fraser’s at Partick Thistle – donated his shirt after scoring his first international goal against the Netherlands in a pre-Euro 2020 friendly.

There are also items from footballers Charlie Adam and Tony Watt as well as a golden glove signed by boxer Tyson Fury.

To donate to Gary Fraser’s fundraising drive click here or to place a bid on one of the items, email peterheadfcplayers@gmail.com

A full list of the lots can be found on the Peterhead FC Twitter account. The auction runs until June 18.