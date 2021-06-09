Skipper Scott Brown says Peterhead’s the perfect place for him

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Captain Scott Brown says Peterhead is the only part-time side he wants to play for.

The skipper has committed himself to a sixth season with the Blue Toon.

Manager Jim McInally had allowed the midfielder some time to consider his options following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

The Balmoor boss feels Brown is good enough to return to full-time football.

However, a satisfactory offer didn’t materialise and the 26-year-old is happy to be staying in the north-east.

Brown said: “I’ve always enjoyed it at Peterhead, but everyone wants to play at the highest level they can.

“So I was seeing what was out there, but I soon felt that Peterhead was my best option and I was delighted to sign again.

“The club have always been great with me. So for that reason, as long as I’m wanted, Peterhead is the only part-time team I would play for.

“There’s trust between myself, the manager and the chairman and it’s good to know they’ve got my back no matter what.

“They allowed me to go away and think about things. But when it came to it, really it was a no-brainer to stay with Peterhead.

“With the squad we’re putting together, I think there is a belief among the boys that last season’s seventh place won’t be good enough for us next season.”

Full-time snub doesn’t bother Brown

Brown has previously come close to returning to the full-time ranks with Dunfermline in 2019 and Falkirk last year.

Those moves fell through and nothing similar came his way this summer.

But it’s something that bothers the former St Johnstone player, who is already looking forward to next season with Peterhead.

He added: “It’s been hard over the last couple of summers. There was the Falkirk thing and the Dunfermline thing the year before.

“But nothing surprises me in football. I thought I played well last season and I feel like I could offer something to full-time teams.

“But their loss is Peterhead’s gain and my full focus is on having a good season with Peterhead.

“It’s not something that distracts me and I’m happy playing for Peterhead.

“I’m already looking forward to the new season. Peterhead is a place where I’m happy and I think that has helped me a lot over my time at the club.”

Looking up ahead of the new season

Brown hopes Peterhead can challenge for the promotion play-offs in League One next season.

The player, who has made 186 appearances for the Blue Toon since joining in 2016, is also looking forward to having a full season after last term was shortened to 22 games.

He said: “With the squad we’re building, we want to be challenging for the play-offs next season and that was a big pull for me to stay.

“We finished the season well enough, but we don’t want to be finishing seventh again next season.

“That’s the attitude we’ll take into pre-season and we want to be challenging for the play-offs.

“We’ve got a great team spirit and that was shown with the boys climbing Ben Lomond at the weekend.

“It’s an exciting time for the club and I’m really looking forward to the season.

“It’s good to know it’s going to be 36 games again rather than a shortened season.”