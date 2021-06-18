Jim McInally pleased to bring Dundee duo back to Peterhead on loan

Peterhead manager Jim McInally says they have made two quality additions as Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan return on loan.

The Dundee duo spent the first half of last season with the Blue Toon.

Balmoor boss McInally is pleased they are coming back on season-long loans for the new campaign.

Winger Cameron, 18, made 16 appearances for the Buchan outfit and scored three goals.

McInally said: “We already know what Lyall will bring to us. He is a dynamic, skillful, pacy player with a lot of confidence.

“We didn’t have fans in the stadium last season, but if we had I’m sure he would have been a fans’ favourite because of the way he plays.

“I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“Lyall is a really natural wide player who can play on either side as well as in the middle of the park.

“I think he learned a lot last season about the dirty side of the game.

“That day against Cove when we were down to nine men he learned a lot about playing without the ball and things like that.

“We didn’t get him back for the second half of the season and we missed Lyall.

“Lyall and Josh coming back are two more quality players in our squad.”

Hoping to see the best of Mulligan

Unfortunately Mulligan was restricted to only one appearance for Peterhead last term.

That was in the Blue Toon’s first game of the season against Dundee United in the League Cup at Tannadice.

The 18-year-old only lasted 10 minutes before having to be withdrawn with an ankle injury.

Mulligan, who can play in defence or midfield, was unable to get over that problem last season and eventually needed an operation.

Now that those issues are behind him, McInally is looking forward to seeing the best of Mulligan this season.

He added: “Unfortunately Josh only played for us for 10 minutes in the first game of the season against Dundee United.

“But I know Josh well from before then and hopefully he’s had a good summer under his belt and will be ready to go.

“He’s a big, strong boy who can play a number of different positions.

“I know Josh is very highly-rated and if we can get the best out of him we’ll have a really good player on our hands.

“Josh can play centre-back, right-back, right wing or central midfield.

“We’re looking forward to getting him playing. Last season I was desperate to see him in action, but we couldn’t quite get him there because of injury.”

Squad is coming together for McInally

Peterhead begin their season on July 11 against Hearts in the League Cup.

McInally is pleased with the squad he is assembling, with 16 players now signed up.

He said: “I’m pleased with the squad we’ve got. We’re in a good place and we have good quality throughout the squad.

“It’s also quite a young squad and we should have plenty of legs in our team next season.”