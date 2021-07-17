Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons Cove should not have ‘burden’ of being title favourites

By Jamie Durent
July 17, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 17, 2021, 11:20 am
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead manager Jim McInally reckons today’s opponents Cove Rangers should not have the “burden” of being League One title favourites.

The two north-east sides meet in the Premier Sports Cup at Balmoor this afternoon, with both sides chasing a first win in the competition.

Cove have been made favourites for promotion with some bookmakers, which McInally reckons may have come on the back of them adding Premiership players Ross Draper, Iain Vigurs and Kyle Gourlay.

But the Peterhead boss believes the onus should fall on the full-time teams in the division to claim the title.

McInally said: “I have been there with Morton – if you are a full-time team the burden is on you. I think the full-time teams should be above Cove when it comes to being favourites.

“Maybe it’s because they’ve done so well last year. You look at guys like Mitch Megginson, Blair Yule, Connor Scully and Fraser Fyvie, you’ve got really good players. You’re then adding two Premiership players to it.

Cove Rangers’ Mitch Megginson and Peterhead defender Jason Brown.

“I totally respect them, but they shouldn’t have the burden of favourites, because there’s still Falkirk who are full-time in this league.”

Cove won both league meetings between the two sides last season, winning 2-0 at Balmoor in October and 1-0 at home in January, where Peterhead had two men sent off.

“The games last season were pretty close, apart from where we went down to nine men and just had to hang on,” added McInally.

“From our point of view, that wasn’t the worst result in the world and I don’t think Cove got much out of the game. The first game at Peterhead was pretty competitive.”

Peterhead have brought defender Jadel Mushanu on board for the season, after international clearance came through for him to be on the bench for Tuesday’s game against Inverness.

Mushanu, who previously played for City of Liverpool FC, is still raw according to McInally, but the Blue Toon boss is hopeful he can contribute to their cause this season.

He added: “He had been training at Raith Rovers and we took him in to play in a bounce game. He scored against Inverurie Locos and played against Forfar, where he had a really good test against Steven Doris.

“He’s rough and raw, but scored another really good goal from a corner. We felt we could get an agreement that suits; he’ll train with Raith Rovers and we can develop him as best we can.

“It will benefit him more than training one or two nights a week with us.”

