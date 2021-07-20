Peterhead: Niah Payne hoping to reap benefits from relocating north of the border

Peterhead forward Niah Payne is hoping moving to Scotland can prove the catalyst for an upturn in his form with the Blue Toon.

Payne had been commuting from Leeds to join up with the Peterhead squad for training and games, but has recently moved to Glasgow.

A sizeable group of players in the Peterhead squad already drive up from the central belt on a team minibus, with Payne now able to join up with them.

Payne started his career in the youth team at Bradford City before bouncing around non-league clubs. He joined Jim McInally’s side at the start of the year after leaving Bridlington.

The commutes north had proved challenging of late, but he hopes finding himself a new home in Scotland will boost his displays for the Blue Toon.

Payne said: “I’ve just moved up the other week. I commuted for the first few weeks and it was hard with the games. But now I’ve found a place and settled down so hopefully that helps my performances.

“I was travelling from Leeds for the game on Tuesday (against Inverness) and then got the coach with the boys. Obviously it’s not the best preparation for the game, but that just shows my commitment to be part of the team.

“Now I’m here I can focus on football. There’s a good group that come up so I’m in good company.”

Payne started up front alongside Russell McLean in Peterhead’s 3-1 win over Cove Rangers on Saturday.

He said it took little persuading for him to come back for another crack at League One this season and the 22-year-old is optimistic about what they can achieve during this campaign.

Payne added: “It was all positive. I enjoyed myself last season and the gaffer and his philosophy really made me want to come back. They want me to play my own game.

“With the team that we’ve got and the way we’re trying to play, I believe we can challenge the promotion places. The play-offs is something we should be aiming for.

“Going with our mindset anywhere else would be pointless.”