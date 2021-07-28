Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally to continue giving both goalkeepers game-time

By Jamie Durent
July 28, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 12:04 pm
Brett Long (right) in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.
Brett Long (right) in action for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally will keep giving both of his senior goalkeepers chances to claim the number one jersey.

McInally has been impressed by the competition provided by Brett Long and Lenny Wilson and intends to continue letting them fight it out for the starting spot.

Both played in two Premier Sports Cup games each, with Long starting against Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers, while Wilson played against Hearts and Stirling Albion.

Long arrived in the summer from East Fife, while Wilson has largely been an understudy for the last two seasons behind Greg Fleming and Josh Rae.

“I’m going to continue with that,” said McInally. “I think the two of them have done OK and I’ll continue to look at it. There’s not a lot in it between the two of them.

Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.
Peterhead goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

“I’ll let it run – I’m not going to make any decision on that. They can play it about for another three or four games yet.

“It’s exactly what I wanted. Last year, Lenny knows he made it easy for me to make a decision. He’s just got on with it this year.”

McInally also has a decision to make at the back, ahead of the League One opener against Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Defender Jason Brown is suspended, leaving a gap next to Andy McDonald in the heart of the defence.

The Blue Toon boss faces a decision whether to drop Simon Ferry into the backline, or to hand a first start to young defender Jadel Mushanu, who has a handful of substitute appearances under his belt after joining Peterhead earlier this month.

Jason Brown is suspended for the weekend.

“Jadel came on and did well on Saturday for 20 minutes,” added McInally. “He’s not done anything to suggest he wouldn’t be ready.

“I’ve got the option of putting Simon back in there, but we’re going to work on it. Jadel is a composed boy and is going to be playing against the likes of Conor Sammon and Steven Boyd.

“It’s on my mind. At the minute he’s not showed us any erratic sides of his game. He’s composed on the ball and defensively he gets tight to people.

“If he stays on his feet – that’s one weakness I’d seen a couple of weeks ago, where he’d gone to ground a couple of times. I’d said to him to make sure he’s always on his feet.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]