Peterhead: Jim McInally to continue giving both goalkeepers game-time

Peterhead manager Jim McInally will keep giving both of his senior goalkeepers chances to claim the number one jersey.

McInally has been impressed by the competition provided by Brett Long and Lenny Wilson and intends to continue letting them fight it out for the starting spot.

Both played in two Premier Sports Cup games each, with Long starting against Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers, while Wilson played against Hearts and Stirling Albion.

Long arrived in the summer from East Fife, while Wilson has largely been an understudy for the last two seasons behind Greg Fleming and Josh Rae.

“I’m going to continue with that,” said McInally. “I think the two of them have done OK and I’ll continue to look at it. There’s not a lot in it between the two of them.

“I’ll let it run – I’m not going to make any decision on that. They can play it about for another three or four games yet.

“It’s exactly what I wanted. Last year, Lenny knows he made it easy for me to make a decision. He’s just got on with it this year.”

McInally also has a decision to make at the back, ahead of the League One opener against Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Defender Jason Brown is suspended, leaving a gap next to Andy McDonald in the heart of the defence.

The Blue Toon boss faces a decision whether to drop Simon Ferry into the backline, or to hand a first start to young defender Jadel Mushanu, who has a handful of substitute appearances under his belt after joining Peterhead earlier this month.

“Jadel came on and did well on Saturday for 20 minutes,” added McInally. “He’s not done anything to suggest he wouldn’t be ready.

“I’ve got the option of putting Simon back in there, but we’re going to work on it. Jadel is a composed boy and is going to be playing against the likes of Conor Sammon and Steven Boyd.

“It’s on my mind. At the minute he’s not showed us any erratic sides of his game. He’s composed on the ball and defensively he gets tight to people.

“If he stays on his feet – that’s one weakness I’d seen a couple of weeks ago, where he’d gone to ground a couple of times. I’d said to him to make sure he’s always on his feet.”