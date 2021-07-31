Peterhead: Jordon Brown keen to be part of Blue Toon goal rush

Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown knows they need to hit the goal trail this season – and he is determined to be part of it.

The Blue Toon were the third-lowest scorers in League One last season with 24 goals from their 22 games.

Manager Jim McInally has attempted to remedy that by bringing back Russell McLean to the club for a second spell, while there will be onus on the midfielders to chip in as well.

Brown’s first target is to force his way into the Peterhead side and then help them boost their goal return.

He said: “We know more than anything we need to score more goals. We need to be a better attacking threat.

“At home we need to be producing good performances and playing to our strengths. You can see the importance of having that big striker there and Russell can hit the net enough times for us to be successful.

“Russell is a much more mature player. He’s always been capable, there’s no doubt about it. You forget how young he was last time he was here but he’s the main man up there now. We were missing a number nine last year.

“I managed to get one goal in pre-season but I’m disappointed with last weekend (against Stirling Albion). It’s about affecting games and the best way to do that is by scoring goals.

“I want to score five-to-10 goals this season but to do that I need to get myself on the pitch. I need to work hard to get that chance and I know we need to be successful if I am going to be successful.”

Brown rejoined Peterhead for a second time earlier this year, having left Cove Rangers, and agreed an extension to his stay in the summer.

The last couple of seasons has seen a transition in the make-up of McInally’s team, with the departure of experienced heads like Jamie Stevenson, Greg Fleming, Paddy Boyle and Rory McAllister.

In their stead have come a number of younger players, particularly in midfield where Andy McCarthy, Hamish Ritchie and loanee Lyall Cameron have come to the fore.

Brown added: “Before I left, we were an older, experienced team but now you wonder how it has become such a young side.

“It’s an exciting team and you’ve seen people writing us off already. If you try predict any league this year you must have a crystal ball.

“We need to focus on our own game and being that fit, sharp team that plays to the intensity we’re capable of.”

Peterhead face Alloa Athletic today in their league opener at Balmoor, which Brown feels is an ideal test.

He added: “They will want to show they will be up there challenging. But we’ve got ambitions to be up there too and there would be no better way to start than take points off a team that’s come down from the league above.”