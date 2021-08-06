Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Peterhead: Jason Brown backs young side to upset the odds in League One

By Jamie Durent
August 6, 2021, 11:45 am
Peterhead defender Jason Brown.
Peterhead defender Jason Brown reckons their young team is capable of upsetting the odds in League One this season.

The Blue Toon squad has an average of 25, which is the fourth-youngest in the league according to Transfermarkt.

However, that average is raised by Simon Ferry (33), Ryan Conroy (34) and Derek Lyle (40), with Peterhead also having four teenagers on their books.

They may be among people’s favourites to struggle but Brown sees no reason why they cannot challenge that perception.

He said: “We’ve got a young team. There’s one or two senior guys who give us that experience but the majority of our team is really young and enthusiastic. That’s one of our assets this year – we’re young, enthusiastic and hard to play against.

“We’ve seen what people think about where we’ll finish but we use it as motivation. We know the quality we’ve got inside the dressing room and the players we’ve got.

“We definitely think we can have a really good season this year. I don’t think people gave us much chance last Saturday but it was a top performance.

“It’s one we’ll build on as the season goes on but that’s the benchmark and we can’t let our standards fall below that.”

Peterhead started the season with an impressive 2-0 win over recently-relegated Alloa Athletic, with goals from Niah Payne and Russell McLean.

Brown sat out that game due to suspension but returns to the fold for tomorrow’s trip to Falkirk.

He added: “We’ll be underdogs again but we’ll go down full of confidence and we’ve got a gameplan. We know if we carry that out we can get a positive result from the game.

“We’re not going down just to take part in the game but to try get three points.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown in action against Forfar.
“There’s no reason why we can’t be looking for another good win on Saturday. A lot of people will be writing us off but that’ll be motivation for us to go do a job down there.”

The Blue Toon have traditionally been slow starters in the league but recording back-to-back victories would be just the ticket for Jim McInally’s side.

Brown said: “The boys were brilliant last weekend. It was a game we really fancied and the boys played really well.

“It’s always great to get that first win on the board as the longer you wait, the more you’re looking over your shoulder.”

