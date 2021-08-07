Peterhead beaten 2-1 at Falkirk as Bairns claim merited League One win

Peterhead were beaten 2-1 by promotion-hopefuls Falkirk as goals from Craig McGuffie and Paul Dixon earned the Bairns a deserved win.

McGuffie found the net inside the first 15 minutes of the game and Dixon helped convert a set-piece to earn Paul Sheerin’s men their first win of the season.

Substitute Jordon Brown grabbed a late consolation but it was a frustrating afternoon for the Blue Toon, who struggled in the final third for most of the game.

There was one change for the visitors from the 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic last weekend, with Jason Brown returning from suspension to start at the back. Lyall Cameron dropped to the bench.

That reshuffle saw Josh Mulligan, who started at centre-half last week, moved into central midfield and he was in the thick of things inside 90 seconds.

Capitalising on hesitancy by Leon McCann, Mulligan nipped in to steal possession but appeared to be bundled to the ground by the Falkirk midfielder. Referee Matthew MacDermid was hounded by Peterhead players after not giving a spot-kick, with Mulligan then booked after the protests had subsided.

Callumn Morrison, Falkirk’s best player in the 1-1 draw with Cove Rangers, had their first chance, drifting inside Ryan Conroy and angling a shot across goal. Brett Long parried through a body of players with no-one available to turn in the rebound.

No sooner had Hamish Ritchie saw a low effort come back off the base of the post, the Bairns got themselves in front. Morrison’s delivery from the right was met by McGuffie, who angled a header back across goal beyond a static Long.

Ritchie had teased a response from the visitors with a cross that evaded everyone in the six-yard box, prior to Long being called into action to keep out Aidan Keena.

The Blue Toon were hemmed in at times by a Falkirk side playing in front of 2,800 supporters. Keena had to be denied by a last-ditch tackle from Andrew McCarthy, while the former Hearts man also shot wide before the interval.

Jim McInally’s side could ill-afford to contribute to their own downfall but so nearly did at the start of the second.

Brown came out of defence to intercept but played the ball straight off Ritchie, allowing Aidan Nesbitt to collect. He released Morrison, who tried to beat Long at his near post but saw his attempt parried away.

The second goal did come nine minutes into the second half, when Peterhead failed to deal with a Morrison corner and Dixon was able to lash in through a crowd of players.

Chances to test Falkirk goalkeeper Robbie Mutch were few and far between, with Russell McLean seeing a chance to shoot snuffed out when Ben Hall got back to block.

Morrison had another go at extending the scoreline after cutting inside Ryan Conroy but shot straight at Long.

The Blue Toon stopper stood tall to keep out substitute Samuel Ompreon before Jordon Brown struck low to beat Mutch in stoppage-time, but it was too late for the away side to mount a comeback.