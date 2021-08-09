Peterhead: Ryan Conroy happy to lend a hand as an experienced head

Peterhead defender Ryan Conroy is happy to help out as one of the experience heads in a youthful Blue Toon squad.

Conroy, at 34, is one of just three Peterhead players over the age of 30, along with Derek Lyle (40) and Simon Ferry (33).

The squad has taken on a more youthful look this season, with teenage loanees Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron featuring more prominently and Hamish Ritchie (24), Russell McLean and Niah Payne (both 23) becoming mainstays of the team.

Conroy said: “I enjoy it. It’s probably the fittest I’ve felt in a while.

“We’ve got a young team but I enjoy watching them play as well. We’ve got some amount of ability in there and I think we can have a good season if they keep on playing.

“I’ve enjoyed playing left-back the last couple of seasons and I’m feeling fit.”

The defeat against Falkirk leaves Peterhead with three points from their opening two games, having played two teams with promotion aspirations.

The Blue Toon have been written off by a few this season as potential strugglers but have shown in their early encounters they can mix it with the league’s best.

They face Dundee B on Wednesday night in the Challenge Cup at Balmoor before heading to Montrose in League One action next weekend.

Conroy added: “We said in the changing room after the game we’d probably have taken three points after two games of the season.

“We’ve got a run of games coming up against teams we’d probably fancy ourselves to beat. We’re happy with the way we’re playing so we’re still pretty confident.

“At the start of the season I don’t think many people would have given us a chance but you saw against Alloa and even on Saturday, we gave a good account of ourselves and we’ve got good players.”